Who is Krystal Versace? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and first ever Cypriot contestant

Series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is right around the corner, so it’s not long to go before we see all the new Queens in action as they set out to impress the judges in the second 2021 series.

Krystal Versace is one of the Drag Race UK contestants hoping that she has what it takes to out glitz and out glamour the others to nab the top spot in the fierce competition. But what does she have in her arsenal to get there?

Here is all we know about Krystal Versace so far.

Krystal Versace – Key Facts

Age: 19

From: Tunbridge Wells

Instagram: krystalversace

Who is Krystal Versace?

On how she came up with her name, Krystal said: “I got my drag name in March 2019, and it was given to me by a guy that I was talking to at the time and we ended up just chatting and then the conversation moved to drag, bear in mind I hadn’t a drag name yet, then he decided that he liked the name ‘Crystal’ for me and I liked it, whilst I liked the name ‘Versace’ for a while, I just put two and two together and voilà. But then a while after that I decided that Krystal with a K was more me and so the name stuck since!”

Krystal also happens to be the first queen of Cypriot descent to compete in Drag Race around the globe – no pressure then, Krystal!

What has Krystal said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Krystal describes herself as “the full package” which suggests she has what it takes to go far on this series of Drag Race UK – so much so that she has said she is “not leaving without a crown,” which should make the other contestants sit up and take notice.

She thinks she is different and refreshing enough to stand out from the crowd and we suspect that she may be one to watch this year.

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three has been confirmed for Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released on the site weekly.

As for the celebrity judges that will be casting their eye over the events this year, so far we have Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke and Matt Lucas, with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Alesha Dixon also confirmed.

More famous names are sure to be announced soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.