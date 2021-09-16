Who is Vanity Milan? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is “sophisticated, sexy and savage”

We are about to see a whole new bunch of Queens enter the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and while we wait for the BBC series to kick off on Thursday, 23rd September, we can at least read up on what to expect from the latest batch of contestants.

One of those is Vanity Milan, who will be hoping she has the glitz and the glamour needed to beat the other Drag Race UK contestants. The dazzling line-up will sure be looking to walk away as the series three winner and, as ever, we are sure that the competition is going to be fierce.

Here is all we know about Vanity Milan so far.

Vanity Milan – Key Facts

Age: 29

From: London

Instagram: itsvanitymilan

Twitter: @itsvanitymilan

Who is Vanity Milan?

Vanity is no stranger to the world of drag and she has already made quite the name for herself in the London drag scene, despite only being part of it for a year. She also describes herself as sophisticated, sexy and savage, which sound like the perfect ingredients for Drag Race.

She also likes to keep it classy and says the recipe to be her is “sugar, spice and everything nice”.

What has Vanity said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

On what we can expect from Vanity on Drag Race UK: “I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic Blackness. Vanity is REAL. I am REAL.”

She was also delighted with the response to those who have wished her well after learning she had joined the show.

GOOD MORNING!! I’m so overwhelmed by the amount of love I’ve received 🥲yesterday was the BEST day of my life, and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my big heart. It hasn’t gone un-noticed 🧡 — VANITY MILAN (@ItsVanityMilan) August 19, 2021

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three has been confirmed for Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released on the site weekly.

As for the celebrity judges that will be casting their eye over the events this year, so far we have Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke and Matt Lucas all signed up and ready to go with more famous faces due to be announced soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.