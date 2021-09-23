Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week?

Series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has officially kicked off.

The show returned to BBC iPlayer on Thursday 23rd September, and introduced us to 12 new queens ready to sissy that walk and impress the judges in the hope that they’d be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

But unfortunately, it also meant we’d have to say goodbye to one of the Drag Race UK contestants, following an ultimate lip sync battle.

So, which queen packed her wigs and left the Werk Room this week?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Week One – Anubis

Brighton-based queen Anubis, 20, was the first contestant to sashay away from the stage, after losing a lip sync battle against Elektra Fence.

The pair had to lip sync for their lives to Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas joined RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel as the first queen was eliminated from the competition.

Of Anubis’ two runway looks, Norton said: “For your hometown queen look, I really enjoyed it. And for this [My Favourite Things look], it is a bit ‘mum going to a dinner dance with crochets all over an evening dress’.”

Speaking about her make up on the runway, Matt Lucas said: “It’s weird to say this as a comedian because I always say there’s no vanity in comedy but actually, you’re so pretty that I wish I saw more of your ‘prettiness’.”

Upon leaving the competition, RuPaul told Anubis: “You are a young, beautiful queen with a bright future ahead. Now, Sashay Away.”

Following her exit, the 20-year-old queen said: “It’s heartbreaking but someone’s got to do it, my love, and I’d rather go out with a bang and I’m proud that I did it dressed like an eight-foot crazy Squid lady whilst lip-syncing to a chart-topping pop song and balancing a wild cage of ginger hair on my head! Such fun!”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 airs on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm.