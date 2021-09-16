Who is Scarlett Harlett? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and “Queen of the East End”

We (hopefully) don’t have too much longer to wait until we get series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – and it must be soon because we already know who the Queen’s are that will be gearing themselves up to try and impress the judges in our second series in 2021.

One of those is Scarlett Harlett – a name that rhymes so is fun to say. Scarlett will be competing against a fresh batch of glitzy and glamorous Drag Race UK contestants. They’ll all have to bring their A-game for one to be crowned the winner of the latest series.

Here is all we know about Scarlett Harlett so far.

Scarlett Harlett – Key Facts

Age: 26

From: London

Instagram: scarlettharlett

Twitter: @scarlettharlett

Who is Scarlett Harlett?

In perhaps the best description we have heard on the show yet, Scarlett describes herself as “Danny Dyer in drag” and she says that she is from a council estate where people would “rob you for a packet of crisps”. She has been doing drag for seven years and she has no problem with laughing at herself.

What has Scarlett said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

As you would have seen in the above video, Scarlett is here to “rock the socks off of Drag Race UK” and she is the self-proclaimed “Queen of the East End”. She says she is a competitive person and she will be “grabbing the show by the balls”. She also does a great impression of a chihuahua which, while unlikely to come in handy on the show, definitely makes her stand out.

So I did this little thing called bloody DRAG RACE UK! Season 3!! Check out my MEET THE QUEENS! 🎉🎉 https://t.co/9tobrDCmVz — ❤️‍🔥 Scarlett Harlett ❤️‍🔥 (@scarlettharIett) August 18, 2021

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

While we know that the show will be returning to BBC iPlayer later in the year, we don’t have an official release date as yet – though here’s hoping it arrives soon.

One thing we do know is that the celebrity judges will once again make an appearance, with three names currently confirmed: Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke and Matt Lucas. More are expected to be announced over the new few days.

