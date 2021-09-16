Who is Elektra Fence? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and “Northern warrior woman”

Will the competition be as fierce as last season? Well, we are about to find out as series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming this month, and we now know the names of all of the sensational Queens who will be sashaying their way through the competition.

Advertisement

Among them is Elektra Fence, who joins this year’s Drag Race UK contestants from Burnley. But will she be able to emerge victorious?

Here is all we know about Elektra Fence so far.

Elektra Fence – Key Facts

Age: 29

From: Burnley

Instagram: elektrafence

Twitter: @elektrafence

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Elektra Fence?

Speaking to Gay Times, Elektra revealed the origins of her name and they do indeed come from an incident involving an electric fence.

“I was up North walking me dog with me mate. She had this fence in her garden and she was like, ‘Touch the fence, Julian.’ I was like, ‘Alright!’ I didn’t know the shock goes through every five seconds or whatever, I don’t know the technical talk, and I kept missing it. The next minute I was shocked and I landed in cow droppings. I was covered in mud, my dog was somewhere running around the field and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then obviously, it must’ve hit something in here because it created this.”

She describes herself as a “Northern warrior woman” and she lists Bet Lynch and Jane McDonald as two of her inspirations – solid choices right there.

What has Elektra said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Elektra is thrilled to be joining the show and feels that is validation for her time at school when she was not accepted for who she was. Well, she is definitely accepted by us all now.

As a kid I was picked on at school for loving dance, being feminine and just acting a bit different.



Today I’ve been celebrated for it. I feel absolutely fantastic and accepted.



This is for all the kids who have been judged for being a little bit different.



It gets better 💕 — Elektra Fence (@ElektraFence) August 18, 2021

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will arrive on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released weekly after that.

A slew of celebrity judges have been enlisted to help the panel, with Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon, Emma Bunton and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all confirmed so far and more famous faces due to be announced soon.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.