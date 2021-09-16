Who is River Medway? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and Hannah Montana super-fan

We are eagerly awaiting the launch of series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this September, with this latest bunch of Queens ready to begin their quest to impress the judges.

One such queen is River Medway, who hails from Kent and who will find herself put up against a fresh batch of glitzy and glamorous Drag Race UK contestants. They’ll all have to bring their A-game for one to be crowned the winner of the latest series and to join the ranks of the two previous winners of the UK version of the hit show.

Here is all we know about River Medway so far.

River Medway – Key Facts

Age: 23

From: Medway

Instagram: rivermedway

Twitter: @river_medway

Who is River Medway?

As her name would suggest, River is from Kent and that is a place where she feels the drag scene is lacking, saying: “There’s so little drag in Kent, there’s no specific style. And because of that, it’s allowed me to do what I want. And here I am – a beautiful butterfly!”

She is a huge fan of Hannah Montana (aren’t we all?) and she has a huge love for singing and musical theatre, which will surely come in handy during the series.

What has River said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

River is out to make a name for herself on the show while also offering some representation for those like her that she feels she did not get to see when she was a youngster – she is the second Singaporean to compete in Drag Race after Vanda Miss Joaquim.

I’m representing Medway, I’m representing my Singaporean heritage, I’m representing the working class, I’m representing being queer and from a small town, I’m representing everything that I needed to see growing up!!! This is for you ❤️ — River Medway (@river_medway) August 18, 2021

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three has been confirmed for Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released on the site weekly.

Of course, celebrity judges will once again make an appearance and we have the likes of Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all lined up so far, with more expected to be announced soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 starts on Thursday 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.