Who is Choriza May? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and first Queen from Spain

We don’t have too much longer to wait until we get series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK with the show gearing up to start its second series in 2021 right at the turn of the seasons.

Advertisement

Choriza May is one of the queens joining this year’s Drag Race UK contestants line-up, and she will be hoping that she is able to bring her A-game and walk away with the glittery crown in the final.

As always, there will be some fierce competition. Here is all we know about Choriza May so far.

Choriza May – Key Facts

Age: 26

From: Newcastle

Instagram: chorizamay

Twitter: @chorizamay

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Choriza May?

Choriza May is the first queen from Spain to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and she will be hoping that she makes her mark when the competition kicks off. Her name comes from combining chorizo and Theresa May.

Interestingly, in Spanish ‘chorizo/a’ is also a slang word for thief as well as the sausage.

You may also have seen her show up on ITV2’s Celebability.

What has Choriza said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

One thing we’ve seen Choriza talk a lot about on social media is her love for her fellow sisters on the show this year – something that we love to see.

Rupaul's Drag Race S3 mi amor! Thank you so much for all the love and support, what a magical day! I couldn't be more grateful to share this experience with all my sisters, what a colorful bunch we are! #DragRaceUK @dragraceukbbc @bbcthree @rupaulsdragrace #teamchoriza pic.twitter.com/oSypTGa6Ol — chorizamay (@chorizamay) August 18, 2021

And she has nothing but positive things to say about the show that she is hoping to slay her way through, saying to Gay Times: “Drag Race showcases so many queer artists it’s ridiculous. Drag Race is a platform for designers, hairdressers, costume makers, jewellery makers, all these people that come together to support us as queens and they show their work through us.

“People need to realise how Drag Race and drag queens created a new industry and it’s helping so many young queer artists to develop a career. It’s amazing we get to help them like this by being fabulous.”

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will arrive on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released weekly after that.

Announcements for this season’s celebrity judges have begun trickling in, with Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon, Emma Bunton and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all confirmed so far and more famous faces due to be announced soon.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.