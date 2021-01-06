Who is Veronica Green? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star with a theatre background

The return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is almost upon us and a whole new group of queens will be dressing to impress when the new series kicks off.

Advertisement

Veronica Green is one of the hopefuls and she takes her inspiration from “cinema, supervillains, femme fatales and musicals”.

“My number one reference is Wanda Woodward from ‘Cry Baby’. She is an idol to me. That character is how I see myself, but I know I’m not quite as sassy!”

But will Veronica be able to beat the competition that lies in wait from the other Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Veronica Green: Key Facts

Age: 34

From: London (Via Rochdale)

Instagram: veronicaqween

Twitter: @veronicaqween

I’m still in shock that this is actually happening! Roll on Jan 14th 🥳💚🥳💚🥳💚🥳💚🥳💚 — Veronica Green (@veronicaqween) December 17, 2020

Strengths: Describing herself as a quadruple threat, Veronica could be one to watch this series. “I put a lot of effort into looking beautiful, and I can sing, dance and act. And I’m a quadruple threat, as I am really good at sewing too. My mum’s a professional seamstress, and she’s taught me a few techniques, so should any design challenge that comes my way. I’m feeling confident. I’m pretty much confident in everything! Also, I cope well in high-pressure environments. Get the job done! That’s my motto for life.”

Weaknesses: Like others, there is one game that she is a tad nervous about. “Well actually, I’m nervous for Snatch Game. I don’t do celebrity impressions! I’m terrible at accents and I’m not very good at thinking on my feet, so I’m worried about challenges”

What led Veronica to drag? “My background is musical theatre, I’ve been in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat for about five years out of the past 10, but ultimately, I found musical theatre too restrictive for my hopes and aspirations.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Veronica Green?

Veronica has had a career on the stage that could well help her out here. “As I’ve been a professional singer and actor for the past fifteen years, you will get live vocals and maybe even a bit of opera. In real life, I’m very different to Veronica, I can be very socially awkward, always muddle up my words, and I’m not good with large groups. So, when I first started drag, I was too terrified to talk to the audience, but now, I like to interact, have fun and get to know them and I add a little dark side to everything that I do.

“My background is musical theatre, I’ve been in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat for about five years out of the past ten, but ultimately, I found musical theatre too restrictive for my hopes and aspirations. I was once laughed at an audition for panto once where I said I wanted to play Cinderella – but why not?! I want to be doing roles that you’d never expect a nerdy, geeky man to be doing. I’m here to mix things up, break down barriers and switch the game up.”

Where did the name Veronica Green come from?

“When I was a little boy, my brother and I used to make our own comic books, and when our baby sister, Veronica, came along we were so jealous that we created a supervillain in our comic books and called her Veronica Green! Unwittingly, my sister’s birth sparked off my drag persona! She’s going to be mortified at all of this – I stole her prom dress and everything.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

If you missed season one, fear not – it’s available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now.

Advertisement

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.