Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

The second instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK sashayed onto our TV screens serving glitz and glamour, and viewers are loving the latest series so far.

Series 2 began on January 14th, with viewers being introduced to 12 new contestants – and already we’ve seen three queens sashay away from the competition.

Joe Black became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show, following a lip sync battle with Bimini Bon Boulash. Cherry Valentine was next to say goodbye when she was pitted against Tayce who survived to dance again.

The third departure was Asttina Mandella. The London based queen found herself going up against Tia Kofi while performing Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa in the final lip-sync. Both gave fabulous performances but sadly Asttina lost out.

Guest judges on the show have so far included Elizabeth Hurley, Sheridan Smith and Jourdan Dunn.

Following her exit, Joe Black revealed the Drag Race UK moment you didn’t see with Elizabeth Hurley.

When asked if there was anything that didn’t make it to the TV, she said: “There is one, and I say this because I wanted to use it on a poster, but it didn’t get used so I’m not sure. Technically I could pop up on a poster. There’s a moment when Elizabeth Hurley – you know, camp icon, loved her in Bedazzled.”

Nine queens now remain in the competition and you can be sure that all of them will be giving it their all as the show continues.

So, who exactly are the queens who have been serving realness, sass and lots of attitude this season?

Here’s everything you need to know about them all!

Lawrence Chaney

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Instagram: lawrencechaney

Twitter: @ShadyLawrence

Glaswegian Lawrence Chaney says that she lives up to every single Scottish stereotype, including loving Irn-Bru and a caramel wafer. She is inspired by musical legends such as Lady Gaga and Madonna – and, er, Michelle McManus.

Cherry Valentine – OUT Week Two

Age: 26

From: Darlington

Instagram: thecherryvalentine

Twitter: @TheCValentine

Cherry Valentine had been doing drag for less than a year before applying to join the show, having originally grown up in Darlington before moving to Manchester. She’s also a qualified mental health nurse and returned to her nursing duties during the pandemic to work on the frontline.

Bimini Bon Boulash

Age: 26

From: London (via Norfolk)

Instagram: biminibabes

The wonderfully named Bimini Bon Boulash got her name from combining the name she would have been given if she was born a girl and, er, her mum’s first cat. She also has a degree in journalism and pursues social activism such as veganism, and names her two biggest inspirations as Pamela Anderson and Vivienne Westwood.

Ginny Lemon

Age: 31

From: Worcestershire

Instagram: ginnylemon69

Twitter: @GinnyLemon69

Non-binary drag queen Ginny Lemon will be recognisable to some from their stint on X Factor in 2017, in which they sang Liberty X’s Just A Little Bit and got as far as the Six Chair Challenge. From Worcester (like the sauce), Jenny says: “I’m the hairiest woman in show-business! I’m the only non-binary drag queen in the UK…with a sense of humour!”

Joe Black – OUT Week One

Age: 30

From: Brighton

Instagram: misterjoeblack

Twitter: @misterjoeblack

The first Drag Race contestant from Brighton, Joe Black is inspired by cabaret of the 1920s and 30s. She says: “I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour.”

Tia Kofi

Age: 30

From: London (via Essex and Nottingham)

Instagram: tiakofi

Twitter: @TiaKofi

The self-proclaimed Queen of Clapham, the origin of Tia Kofi‘s name is wonderfully camp and British – Tea or Coffee darling? She’s one third of Drag Queen band The Vixens, who also auditioned for The X Factor in 2016.

Veronica Green

Age: 34

From: London (via Rochdale)

Instagram: veronicaqween

Twitter: @veronicaqween

The name Veronica Green comes from a comic book supervillain she created as a child – as she was jealous of her new baby sister Veronica! Veronica has a background performing in musical theatre, and even competed on All Together Now where she scored an impressive 77.

Sister Sister

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Instagram: officialsistersister

Twitter: @bluecirclebabe

Liverpudlian Sister Sister honed her painting skills at art school, eventually moving on from painting canvases to painting her face. She says: “Like most people I got into drag after a break-up. I kicked him out, bought some make-up and started painting. I started with a big blue circle on my face!”

Tayce

Age: 26

From: London (via Newport, Wales)

Instagram: itstayce

Twitter: @its_tayce

Newport lass Tayce says she’s doing this for friends, family, and Wales – as well as Gavin and Stacey! Her dad was the bass drummer for Wham, and Tayce also has musical aspirations – she says she would like to be the next Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey or Catherine Zeta Zones.

Ellie Diamond

Age: 21

From: Dundee

Instagram: elliediamondofficial

Twitter: @elliediamond101

6ft 4 Ellie Diamond likes to go even bigger with her costumes, with wigs, heels and outfits bringing her as high as 6ft 8. She says: “By day I fund my drag through my work at a drive-through fast food place, but believe me, my uniform is customised and I sashay to that counter! I would love to be dressed like this 24/7.”

Asttina Mandella – OUT week three

Age: 27

From: London

Instagram: asstinamandella

Twitter: @AsttinaMandella

Dancer Asttina Mandella has quite the résumé, having worked with Little Mix, Pussycat Dolls, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fleur East, Kayne West at the Brits. She has previously appeared on Channel 4’s Drag SOS, and been a contributor on BBC Radio 1’s Drag Queen’s Den.

A’Whora

BBC

Age: 23

From: London (via Nottinghamshire)

Instagram: awhora

Twitter: @awhoraofficial

Northern lass A’Whora got her name by putting a spin on Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora, but said she was always more into fairytale villains. She says: “I love the idea of being sinister, I want to walk into the room with presence. If I could be anyone it would be Cruella De Ville.”

New episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season two arrive on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm.