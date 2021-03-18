Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney reveal Doctor Who’s John Barrowman has been in touch since Drag Race UK

Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney reveal Doctor Who’s John Barrowman has been in touch since Drag Race UK

The Drag Race UK finalists have revealed that Doctor Who's John Barrowman reached out to them after the Snatch Game episode.

John Barrowman Drag Race UK

Published:

Drag Race UK finalists Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond have revealed that Doctor Who’s John Barrowman is a fan of the Scottish queens, having been in touch since their Snatch Game performances.

Advertisement

During series two’s Snatch Game – a Drag Race tradition in which contestants impersonate celebrities during a parody game of Blankety Blank – Ellie Diamond took on Matt Lucas’s Little Britain character Vicky Pollard, while Lawrence Chaney performed as The Age of Innocence’s Miriam Margolyes.

When asked whether either Lucas or Margolyes had been in touch since the Snatch Game, Ellie Diamond told RadioTimes.com and other press that Lucas had reached out to her on Twitter – as had another surprising Doctor Who star.

“Matt Lucas tweeted me and was like, ‘I think it’s fabulous’, and it was just back and forth, just little funny things here and there, not much.

“But the one that I’m still gagged at is John Barrowman. I mean, I didn’t do him for Snatch Game but John Barrowman messaged me like, ‘Your Snatch Game was brilliant,’ and I was like, “Oh My God, thank you so much Captain Jack Harkness!'”

Lawrence Chaney added: “He was so so sweet and he wants to support Scottish drag as well, he had no idea that queens were not well paid.”

“What I think is funny is Miriam Margolyes to my attention has not said anything about it, but I don’t want her to say anything about it. I don’t want her to view it. I don’t want her to see it. I want that to crawl into a corner ’cause listen – I love Miriam Margolyes so much so I just don’t want to upset her.”

While Ellie was declared safe after her Snatch Game performance, Lawrence Chaney’s Miriam Margolyes landed her in the bottom two – although it was Tia Kofi who was asked to sashay away.

Glasgow-born Barrowman, who is best known for playing The Doctor’s companion Jack Harkness, has publicly voiced his support for Lawrence when she closed her Twitter account down earlier this month after receiving social media abuse.

“Abusive trolls who caused @ShadyLawrence to delete her account. You clearly missed the point of @dragraceukbbc and what it stands for; Inclusivity, Pride, Fun, Family, T & a bit of Shade.

“Online abuse is disgusting & unforgivable. Love Ya Lawrence #pride #Scotland #Glasgow,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

The highly-anticipated final of Drag Race UK season two takes place tonight, with Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce battling it out for the crown.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

John Barrowman Drag Race UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Whitefurze Window Boxes 40cm & 60cm, Bundle of 4

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four classic window box planters for just £19.99!

Make your outdoor space a sight to behold with this exclusive bundle deal

You might like

Drag Race UK

Exclusive Bimini voted Drag Race UK fans' favourite to win by a landslide ahead of season 2 finale

Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini Bon Boulash reveals the Drag Race UK producers told her to stop breaking up arguments

Drag Race UK

RuPaul delivers a major twist in Drag Race UK semi-final

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Eighth queen eliminated