Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney reveal Doctor Who’s John Barrowman has been in touch since Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK finalists Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond have revealed that Doctor Who’s John Barrowman is a fan of the Scottish queens, having been in touch since their Snatch Game performances.

During series two’s Snatch Game – a Drag Race tradition in which contestants impersonate celebrities during a parody game of Blankety Blank – Ellie Diamond took on Matt Lucas’s Little Britain character Vicky Pollard, while Lawrence Chaney performed as The Age of Innocence’s Miriam Margolyes.

When asked whether either Lucas or Margolyes had been in touch since the Snatch Game, Ellie Diamond told RadioTimes.com and other press that Lucas had reached out to her on Twitter – as had another surprising Doctor Who star.

“Matt Lucas tweeted me and was like, ‘I think it’s fabulous’, and it was just back and forth, just little funny things here and there, not much.

“But the one that I’m still gagged at is John Barrowman. I mean, I didn’t do him for Snatch Game but John Barrowman messaged me like, ‘Your Snatch Game was brilliant,’ and I was like, “Oh My God, thank you so much Captain Jack Harkness!'”

Lawrence Chaney added: “He was so so sweet and he wants to support Scottish drag as well, he had no idea that queens were not well paid.”

“What I think is funny is Miriam Margolyes to my attention has not said anything about it, but I don’t want her to say anything about it. I don’t want her to view it. I don’t want her to see it. I want that to crawl into a corner ’cause listen – I love Miriam Margolyes so much so I just don’t want to upset her.”

While Ellie was declared safe after her Snatch Game performance, Lawrence Chaney’s Miriam Margolyes landed her in the bottom two – although it was Tia Kofi who was asked to sashay away.

Glasgow-born Barrowman, who is best known for playing The Doctor’s companion Jack Harkness, has publicly voiced his support for Lawrence when she closed her Twitter account down earlier this month after receiving social media abuse.

“Abusive trolls who caused @ShadyLawrence to delete her account. You clearly missed the point of @dragraceukbbc and what it stands for; Inclusivity, Pride, Fun, Family, T & a bit of Shade.

“Online abuse is disgusting & unforgivable. Love Ya Lawrence #pride #Scotland #Glasgow,” he tweeted.

The highly-anticipated final of Drag Race UK season two takes place tonight, with Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce battling it out for the crown.