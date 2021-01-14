Who is Lawrence Chaney? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen and Scottish drag royalty

A brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will kick off this January, bringing us a new batch of queens.

They will be serving viewers their best impressions, lip-syncing, reading, and walks in a bid to impress the judges, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and Mama Ru of course.

One contestant who is hoping to become the next drag superstar is Glaswegian Lawrence Chaney, who sees herself as similar to Mary Queen of Scots.

“I’m from Glasgow and every single stereotype that you are thinking right now about a Scottish person is, is true for me,” she says. “I love Irn-Bru, and a caramel wafer. I’m almost the Austin Powers “fat b*****d” of drag! I think of my Scottishness as an asset.”

Lawrence is pleased the UK is getting to see a Scottish queen on TV, following Morgan McMichael’s and Rosé who’s on season 13 of the US show.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “To be part of something like this is, is epic. So anyone watching the show, I do apologise. Turn the subtitles on. You might need them. Me and Tayce it’s just gonna bloblobloblob – turkeys gobling.”

She may have the support of Scotland behind her – but how will Lawrence Chaney fare against the other Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Lawrence Chaney: Key Facts

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Instagram: lawrencechaney

Twitter: @ShadyLawrence

Strengths: Claiming she’ll do great in the comedy challenges, sketches, and snatch game, Lawrence says: “I’ve got a lot of personalities in me! I am so competitive, even when it’s not a competition! I’m the friend that tries to out-sing you in the car when Mariah comes on!”

Weaknesses: Dancing. “I know I look very much like Darcey Bussell, but I am terrified of dancing challenges,” she says. “I have two left feet, that are made of pure wood.”

For how long has Chaney done drag? Six years

Who is Lawrence Chaney?

Lawrence Chaney describes her look as “a mix of Rab C. Nesbitt and Susan Boyle” and takes huge pride in doing her own hair and makeup and making most of her costumes, hip pads, and all.

Lawrence also wants to realise her dream of being a plus size supermodel. She says: “I want to set a precedent. I really want to show the world what this big diva can do. We can look fierce, wear high fashion too, not every joke needs to be a fat joke.

“I really want to showcase the inner beauty, and the outer beauty – and not wear leotards with fringe on them.”

Why is she called Lawrence Chaney?

One of the less outrageous names this year, Lawrence is the drag queen’s real name but Chaney comes from a 1920s silent film star of all things. She says: “He was known as the man of a thousand faces and I’m known as the queen of a thousand faces, because I’m good at impersonation, stupid voices and general buffoonery.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021. Series one is available to view now on iPlayer and has had over 15.8 million requests so far.

The show is based on the popular US franchise, which has run for 13 seasons and been adapted by seven different countries. The show sees drag icon RuPaul Charles handpick 12 queens, who he then judges along with Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr after a series of challenges. A different guest star will also give feedback each week.

