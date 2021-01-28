When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 released? Queens, guest judges and latest news

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is underway and the competition to be the winner is already as fierce as viewers had hoped it would be.

The second series started on January 14th (with a third series also coming this year) and already we’ve seen three queens sashay away.

Joe Black from Brighton went first after a lip-sync battle with Bimini Bon Boulash while the second to say goodbye was Cherry Valentine. The third departure was Asttina Mandella, after the London based queen found herself going up against Tia Kofi while performing Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa in the final lip-sync.

Following her exit, Joe Black revealed the Drag Race UK moment you didn’t see with Elizabeth Hurley, saying: “There is one [moment], and I say this because I wanted to use it on a poster, but it didn’t get used.”

New episodes release on BBC iPlayer each Thursday and now there are nine contestants left in the competition.

The remaining queens are continuing to try and impress the judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and of course Mama Ru herself, but who will be next to go?

Drag Race UK’s A’Whora revealed the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition, and Tia Kofi revealed how Doctor Who inspires her drag, saying: “I am a massive geek and I like to think that I’m a glamorous geek so I try and use some of those geeky influences in my drag.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK season two, as the race continues. Hunny, you’re in for a ride.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 release date and start time

The fourth episode of Drag Race UK season will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 4th February.

Chances of a ball popping out during drag queen limbo: High. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/1UyWBg9wLR — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 31, 2021

Episode four will feature Lorraine Kelly as the show’s guest judge. The queens’ presenting skills will be put to the challenge as they host their own daytime magazine show, Morning Glory.

Filming on the series began back in March, however production was quickly interrupted by COVID-19.

Alan Carr told Christine Lampard on Lorraine in October: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

“It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Fingers crossed RuPaul and the gang will set the fabulous tone for the rest of 2021.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

This year 12 queens will be sissying that walk for the judges. This is four more than last year, and the stars will compete over a course of 10 weeks instead of eight.

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Alan Carr recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the number of applicants received by the show doubled this year.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is going to be bigger and better than the first, Carr said: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

The BBC confirmed at the beginning of November that RuPaul will be joined on the second series’ judging panel once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr usually alternate weekly, with a new celebrity guest judge joining each week.

As for the series’ guest judges, The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French let slip on Wednesday 21st October that she’s set to make an appearance on the show, telling Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

Who are the celebrity guest judges?

There will be lots of famous faces on the panel for series two. The resident judges will be joined by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly and musician MNEK. Both MNEK and Kelly appeared in the show’s last series, with Kelly taking part in the Snatch Game episode, while MNEK was the celebrity guest vocal coach.

They’ll also welcome supermodel Jordan Dunn and actress Sheridan Smith to the panel.

Who won last year’s series?

Drag Race UK’s debut series was won by The Vivienne, who beat Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz for the crown.