Exclusive – Bimini voted Drag Race UK fans’ favourite to win by a landslide ahead of season 2 finale
Drag Race UK fans voted for their champion ahead of this week's series 2 final.
The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK reaches an exciting conclusion tonight, with one of the four finalists being crowned the UK’s next drag superstar by Mama Ru herself.
While there’s still a bit of a wait until we find out who the next UK champion is, over two-thirds of fans want East London queen Bimini Bon Boulash to emerge victorious, a RadioTimes.com poll reveals.
Nearly 2,500 viewers voted in our poll, with 63 per cent tipping Bimini to take home the crown, closely followed by 20 per cent for Glasgow gal Lawrence Chaney.
Newport queen Tayce trailed behind with 13 per cent of the vote, while Dundee’s Ellie Diamond was picked by just four per cent of voters.
“Gender-bender, cis-tem offender” Bimini, a 23-year-old queen originally from Norfolk, is currently the competition frontrunner, having won four RuPeter Badges over the last 10 weeks.
They won last week’s semi-final challenge, which saw the queens parody EastEnders characters in a mock soap episode of BeastEnders before taking on a panto dames-themed runway.
Although Tayce and Ellie Diamond found themselves in the bottom and had to lip-sync to Steps’ Last Thing On My Mind, RuPaul decided to send them all through to the final.
This week’s final will see the last four queens take on an “all-singing, all-dancing fight for the crown” with regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and RuPaul sitting on the panel for the competition’s last leg.
Drag Race UK’s second series began with a line-up of 12 fierce queens and, over the past 10 weeks, we’ve seen Ginny Lemon’s infamous self-elimination, the very brief return of Joe Black, and a COVID-related drop out from Drag Race star Veronica Green.