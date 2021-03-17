Exclusive – Bimini voted Drag Race UK fans’ favourite to win by a landslide ahead of season 2 finale

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK reaches an exciting conclusion tonight, with one of the four finalists being crowned the UK’s next drag superstar by Mama Ru herself.

Advertisement

While there’s still a bit of a wait until we find out who the next UK champion is, over two-thirds of fans want East London queen Bimini Bon Boulash to emerge victorious, a RadioTimes.com poll reveals.

Nearly 2,500 viewers voted in our poll, with 63 per cent tipping Bimini to take home the crown, closely followed by 20 per cent for Glasgow gal Lawrence Chaney.

BBC

Newport queen Tayce trailed behind with 13 per cent of the vote, while Dundee’s Ellie Diamond was picked by just four per cent of voters.

“Gender-bender, cis-tem offender” Bimini, a 23-year-old queen originally from Norfolk, is currently the competition frontrunner, having won four RuPeter Badges over the last 10 weeks.

They won last week’s semi-final challenge, which saw the queens parody EastEnders characters in a mock soap episode of BeastEnders before taking on a panto dames-themed runway.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Although Tayce and Ellie Diamond found themselves in the bottom and had to lip-sync to Steps’ Last Thing On My Mind, RuPaul decided to send them all through to the final.

This week’s final will see the last four queens take on an “all-singing, all-dancing fight for the crown” with regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and RuPaul sitting on the panel for the competition’s last leg.

Advertisement

Drag Race UK’s second series began with a line-up of 12 fierce queens and, over the past 10 weeks, we’ve seen Ginny Lemon’s infamous self-elimination, the very brief return of Joe Black, and a COVID-related drop out from Drag Race star Veronica Green.