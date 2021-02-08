Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Drag Race Debrief: Ginny Lemon on their self-elimination, whether RuPaul reached out and their Snatch Game plans

Drag Race Debrief: Ginny Lemon on their self-elimination, whether RuPaul reached out and their Snatch Game plans

The Drag Race UK star speaks to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about their dramatic exit.

ginny lemon drag race

Published:

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK made her-story last night, with the franchise seeing its first ever self-elimination during a lip-sync.

Advertisement

Worcester-based queen Ginny Lemon became the fourth contestant to leave the competition, however they did so quite literally by walking off stage at the beginning of their lip-sync against Sister Sister to Kim Wilde’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On.

Ginny sat down with RadioTimes.com‘s Drag Race Debrief to discuss the events of last night’s episode, their shock exit and what they wish they’d done differently during their time on the show.

Drag Race UK’s fourth episode tested the queens’ improvisational skills in a challenge which saw the contestants present daytime TV show Morning Glory.

Directed by guest judge Lorraine Kelly, the live broadcast saw Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce take on the roles of co-hosts, however it was Lawrence Chaney who emerged as the challenge winner after his hilarious agony aunt segment.

Unfortunately, Sister Sister and Ginny Lemon landed in the bottom two after failing to wow the judges as a gothic food correspondent and hippy weather reporter respectively.

Following their exit during the episode’s lip-sync, Ginny said: “I was up against my Sister (Sister) and I just couldn’t. I love her too much.

“I’m ready to go home babs, I’m knackered. I would have regretted it if I had tried to fight against something I didn’t want to fight against. I don’t think I’ve tapped out of the competition. I did it for me.”

Advertisement

Eight queens now remain in the competition, with next week’s episode addressing how COVID-19 impacted Drag Race UK season two.

Drag Race UK: Queens on Lockdown airs on Friday 12th February, while Drag Race UK season 2 continues on Thursdays at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

ginny lemon drag race
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Drag Race UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen abandons lip sync in shock Week 4 exit

Asttina Mandella

Drag Race Debrief Asttina Mandella on her shock exit and who she would have done for Snatch Game

cherry valentine drag race

Drag Race Debrief RadioTimes.com chats to Cherry Valentine about elimination and Rats: The Rusical

Drag Race UK

Vote now Did the right queen go home on Drag Race UK?