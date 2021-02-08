Drag Race Debrief: Ginny Lemon on their self-elimination, whether RuPaul reached out and their Snatch Game plans
The Drag Race UK star speaks to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about their dramatic exit.
Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK made her-story last night, with the franchise seeing its first ever self-elimination during a lip-sync.
Worcester-based queen Ginny Lemon became the fourth contestant to leave the competition, however they did so quite literally by walking off stage at the beginning of their lip-sync against Sister Sister to Kim Wilde’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On.
Ginny sat down with RadioTimes.com‘s Drag Race Debrief to discuss the events of last night’s episode, their shock exit and what they wish they’d done differently during their time on the show.
Drag Race UK’s fourth episode tested the queens’ improvisational skills in a challenge which saw the contestants present daytime TV show Morning Glory.
Directed by guest judge Lorraine Kelly, the live broadcast saw Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce take on the roles of co-hosts, however it was Lawrence Chaney who emerged as the challenge winner after his hilarious agony aunt segment.
Unfortunately, Sister Sister and Ginny Lemon landed in the bottom two after failing to wow the judges as a gothic food correspondent and hippy weather reporter respectively.
Following their exit during the episode’s lip-sync, Ginny said: “I was up against my Sister (Sister) and I just couldn’t. I love her too much.
“I’m ready to go home babs, I’m knackered. I would have regretted it if I had tried to fight against something I didn’t want to fight against. I don’t think I’ve tapped out of the competition. I did it for me.”
Eight queens now remain in the competition, with next week’s episode addressing how COVID-19 impacted Drag Race UK season two.