Who is A’Whora? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is much more than a fashion queen

It is almost time for the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the show is back and bigger than ever. And there are a whole bunch of new queens ready to take on the challenge with the hope of emerging as the winner.

Like contestant A’Whora, who thinks she has changed far more into Maleficent since she entered the drag world.

“I was always obsessed with The Child-Catcher. I love the idea of being sinister, I want to walk into the room with presence. If I could be anyone it would be Cruella De Ville.

Whichever villain she now best identifies with, will A’Whora have what it takes to best her fellow Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

A’Whora: Key Facts

Age: 23

From: London (Via Nottinghamshire)

Instagram: awhora

Twitter: @awhoraofficial

IM ON RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK SEASON 2!!! WTF 😭 — A'WHORA (@awhoraofficial) December 16, 2020

Strengths: She claims she is a seamstress extraordinaire and is creative while able to act. “I’ve never been given the opportunities to showcase what I can do so now I am excited to blow you away – no pun intended!”

Weaknesses: Dance and comedy are the areas she does not feel as strong in, adding that “also, I think my biggest competition is me – as I am a bit of an over-thinker.”

For how long has A’Whora done drag? Just under 2 years.

Who is A’Whora?

A’Whora may have left Nottinghamshire for London but she still describes herself as “northern as Hell”. She is a fashion designer and is eager to prove that she is far more than a fashion queen. She has style, she has presence and you will never see her wearing a high street dress – the thought alone makes her gag.

Why is she called A’Whora?

In her younger days, A’Whora was obsessed with fairytales and Sleeping Beauty was one of her favourites. As for what links her name to that film, well “she’s called Princess Aurora and I thought how can I put a spin on that? A’Whora it is!” Makes sense to us!

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two will air on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

Series one is available to view now on iPlayer, in case you missed it the first time around.

