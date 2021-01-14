Who is Joe Black? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star with “haunted glamour”

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is officially here, introducing us to 12 new queens who plan to serve nothing but realness.

One of this year’s Drag Race UK contestants is Joe Black, who hails from Brighton and looks to movies of the past for inspo.

“I love silent movies and old 1920 and 30s films. I love it when more is more, and I adore the grotesquely glamourous. I love Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard and Marlene Dietrich,” she said.

Speaking of what it means to have a British edition of the show, Joe added: “I think it opens up parts it doesn’t take anything away it just adds more opportunities and and it’s really exciting and just adds another layer to the rich tradition of British drag because Drag Race is obviously an American franchise and it came over here and it was immediately made British. We did our spin on it and we made it ours!”

As Drag Race UK continues, here’s everything you need to know about Joe Black.

Joe Black: Key Facts

Age: 30

From: Brighton (Portsmouth)

Instagram: misterjoeblack

Twitter: @misterjoeblack

Strengths: Look for performance to be key to Joe’s success! “I’m very musical, I sing in a character voice, I play the piano, but mostly I am an expert in clownery.

I’d like to channel my inner thespian and take on an acting challenge. I am so excited for Snatch Game!”

Weaknesses: Dancing is an area that she is not overly confident about. “I am dreading the dancing challenges. Pop is not me. I’m more Marlena than Minogue.”

Why Drag Race UK?: “I thought why not?! I have been performing for thirteen years, and I have travelled the world and been to America, Australia, Europe. Drag Race made me feel like packing up my things again and embarking on a brand-new adventure…”

Oh bloody hell. Thanks for the love everyone. This is intense! Some credits where credits are due! Dress by Magdelene Celeste. Gauntlets and neckpiece by Below the Belt! And hair by Dan Chapman. I couldn’t look like the spooky old tart I do without their talents!! pic.twitter.com/9ag4Q6qaZu — Joe Black (@misterjoeblack) December 16, 2020

Who is Joe Black?

Joe Back is the first Drag Race UK contestant to come out of Brighton and expect some hints of cabaret from her. “I come from the world of cabaret so it’s all ostrich feathers, glitter and burlesque. What a lovely place to come from. Oh, and I am the first person from Drag Race to hail from Brighton.”

She is also keen for you to know that there is more to her than the costume she wears may suggest, saying: “I may look a tad harsh or strange on first glimpse, but I enjoy a ballad, and I always try to be kind and nice. I may look mean but I’m full of love.”

Why is a Joe Black show like?

“Imagine you’ve found yourself in some seedy 1920s Berlin cabaret joint where we will have a dark, delicious and deviant time. I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour, I sometimes think I’m a bit too much for people, but the nannas love me.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021. The first season is currently available to binge now.

