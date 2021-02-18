Drag Race’s 11 best Snatch Game impressions ranked

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues tonight, with the remaining seven queens taking on the challenge we’ve all been waiting for: Snatch Game.

For those unfamiliar with this Drag Race staple, Snatch Game is a parody of US game show Match Game (known in the UK as Blankety Blank), which sees the queens impersonate celebrity panellists whilst trying to be as funny as possible.

While the aim of the classic game show Match Game is for two contestants to try to match the answers given by celebrity panellists, Snatch Game follows the same rules but the queens’ real objective is to try to outshine their fellow contestants and wow Ru with their celebrity impersonation.

In honour of this landmark challenge arriving on our screens, we’ve compiled a list of the best performances in Snatch Game history across both RuPaul’s Drag Race US and UK, ranking the top 11 from the last 12 years.

From The Vivienne’s Donald Trump to Bob the Drag Queen’s Uzo Aduba, these queens provide a true masterclass in Snatch Game success. Make sure to check out our full ranking below.

11. Ginger Minj as Adele

Ginger Minj’s take on musical super star Adele won her the Snatch Game in season seven alongside Kennedy Davenport’s excellent Little Richard. Portraying the London-born award-winner as a chain-smoking, snack-eating drunk with a huge beehive, Ginger often stole the show with her hilarious ad-libs and dubious cockney accent.

10. Jinxx Monsoon as Little Edie

While few are familiar with Little Edie – the American socialite subject of 1975 documentary Grey Gardens – no one can deny that Jinx Monsoon dominated season five’s Snatch Game with her impression of the star. Dressed in Edie’s classic fur coat and head scarf, Jinxx had RuPaul doubled over in laughter throughout with her ridiculous magnifying glass and references to “mother darling”.

9. BenDeLaCreme as Maggie Smith

Season six’s Snatch Game was a treasure trove of celebrity impersonations, including BenDeLaCreme’s imitation of Dame Maggie Smith. Channeling Smith’s Downton Abbey character Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham, BenDeLaCreme upped her game throughout the challenge, from hilariously mis-pronouncing RuPaul’s name to scoffing at the idea of “libations flavoured with citrus”.

8. Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK manages to sneak into this list with Baga Chipz’ demonic-looking impression of Margaret Thatcher from series one’s Snatch Game. Complete with the former Prime Minister’s blue suit, 80’s wig and protruding teeth, Baga kept guest stars Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly in fits of laughter by alternating between political rants and filthy double entendres.

7. Gigi Goode as Sophia the Robot

While RuPaul had reservations about Gigi Goode’s decision to be Maria the Robot (a parody of humanoid robot Sophia) for season 12’s Snatch Game, Gigi proved him wrong by stealing the show with her foul-mouthed take on the android. Her constant face twitches, use of physical comedy and eventual system overload won her the challenge, securing her place as a competition front-runner.

6. Aquaria’s Melania Trump

Season 10 winner Aquaria showed she had serious comedy skills with her Snatch Game impersonation of Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States at the time. Mimicking Melania’s signature pouty look, Aquaria won the challenge with her surprising mispronunciations, Trump references and use of props – the Tiffany’s box with a ‘HELP ME’ note hidden inside was a genius touch.

5. Jujubee’s Eartha Kitt

While it was Shea Couleé who won Drag Race: All Star 5’s Snatch Game of Love – the show’s Blind Date parody – Jujubee left RuPaul in stitches with her spot-on impersonation of American actress Eartha Kitt. While the voice was perfect, Jujubee’s answer to the question of how she’d stay warm at night in Canada was a particular highlight: “I would sensually walk to the thermostat and turn up the thermostat to a sensible 74.”

4. The Vivienne’s Donald Trump

Drag Race UK is back in the ranking once again with The Vivienne’s stellar Donald Trump impression which won series one’s Snatch Game. The Liverpudlian queen transformed herself into the then-US president with a bright orange tan, yellow toupee, spot-on hand gestures and grotesque Trump-statement said in the Republican’s trademark New York accent.

3. Bob the Drag Queen’s Carol Channing and Uzo Aduba

Series eight winner Bob the Drag Queen gave us two impersonations for the price of one during her season’s Snatch Game, starting the challenge off as Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba before changing into Broadway actress Carol Channing. Showing off her impressive range to celebrity guests Gigi Hadid and Chanel Iman, Bob channelled Uzo’s infamous OITNB character Crazy Eyes as she creepily hit on Derrick Barry’s Britney Spears before throwing on a blonde wig for a ridiculous portrayal of Channing.

2. Chad Michaels’ Cher

While Chad Michaels is a professional Cher impersonator, her performance as the iconic singer and actress on season four’s Snatch Game is certainly worth a nod. You’d be forgiven for thinking Cher was actually on the panel, with Chad’s spot-on look, uncanny vocal impression and apathetic attitude.

1. Bianca Del Rio’s Judge Judy

At the top of our list, with the best Snatch Game performance of all time, it can only be season six’s Bianca Del Rio as daytime TV personality Judge Judy. Donning Judy’s trademark legal gown and bouffant red hair, Del Rio ran rings around her fellow queens with her rude remarks, her use of an Officer Byrd puppet and her hilarious interjections during the other contestants’ answers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues tonight at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. Plus you can read more of our Entertainment coverage or check out what else is on by visiting our TV Guide.