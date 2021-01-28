When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 released on Netflix? Queens, changes and judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying its way through season 13, with a group of fabulous Queens ready to do all it takes to come out on top.

Airing on VH1, the new run began on New Year’s Day, with Netflix taking up the rights to air the show over here – giving us the episodes shortly after they have aired across the pond.

The competition has been (as expected) fierce, with the contestants, who come from all around the US, putting on the show of their lives in order to win the prize of $100,000.

The new series started with a bang with six Lip-Sync for Your Life battles taking place and then in the following week, Symone and Olivia Lux were picked as the two overall winners for the episode one and two.

Episode three saw Denali and Rosé selected as the two overall winners, but by the end of episode 4, Denali found herself in the bottom two alongside Kahmora Hall.

So, as the series continues, here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 release date

Season 13 started on New Year’s Day 2021.

The trailer concluded with a title card, revealing that series 13 will air on 31st December in the US on VH1.

Previously, VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning in a statement from Mamma Ru herself, saying: “Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history.”

She added: “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6, and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

Season 13 is now available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly on Saturdays.

The next episode will be available on Saturday, 6th February.

Who are the queens competing in season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

This year’s line-up includes 13 queens who are serving some serious looks!

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Denali

Gottmik

Elliott with 2 Ts

Joey Jay – OUT

Kahmora Hall – OUT

Kandy Muse

Lala Ri

Olivia Lux

Rosé

Symone

Tamisha Iman

Tina Burner

Utica

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 changes

Series 13 opened with a twist, with six lip sync battles taking place in the very first episode.

As well as this, there are said to be more changes made to the show to ensure it’s COVID safe.

According to Variety, the queens, Pit Crew and other on-screen talent were tested for COVID-19 three times a week, along with any crew members who interacted with them. Additional crew members were reportedly tested weekly.

There are visible changes which have been made to the show, with the judges’ table being extended and glass panels placed in between each seat.

Season 12 finished with a virtual finale after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted filming, so the effects of social distancing will continue in season 13.

Some of the challenges on the series so far have included the Queens forming a pop group to write lyrics and perform choreography to a new version of RuPaul’s song ‘Condragulations’, and challenged to do their most dramatic overacting in cheesy RuPaulmark holiday movies.

Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

***SPOILER ALERT***

Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner of season 12 of the main show.

Seasons 1-13 of Ru Paul's Drag Race are available to watch on Netflix now. New episodes will drop weekly.