Who won Drag Race UK season two? 2021’s winning queen revealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has reached its glorious conclusion, as the series two finale aired on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

We’re bereft of course, and we expect to spend the coming days re-watching our favourite clips while singing UK Hun? at the top of our lungs and reminding ourselves not to wear our H&M joggers in front of Mama Ru.

For now though, it’s time to celebrate our wonderful winner.

But which queens sashayed away as runners up, and who was named the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

**Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the finale of Drag Race UK series two**

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite Bimini Bon Boulash coming out on top of a RadioTimes.com poll, it was Glaswegian queen Lawrence Chaney who was named the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. Lawrence was thrilled, after a lip sync to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing secured the victory. “This is insane! It’s incredible. Scotland babes, I brought the crown home.”

RuPaul was delighted to name Lawrence the winner, saying, “Condragulations to our first Scottish queen, Laurence Chaney! Your charisma uniqueness nerve and talent have charmed the world. To our runners up, the incredible Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of you in the future. To all our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much-needed love, light and laughter during these challenging times.”

Lawrence Chaney didn’t just win bragging rights tonight – being the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar comes with an incredible prize. You don’t just get a crown and sceptre (awesome in their own right, obviously), but also an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood to create a digital series with the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as soon as travel restrictions allow.

Advertisement

You can catch up on series two of Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.