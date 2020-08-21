RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 6 confirmed

Well hello, hello, hello, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans! Two different seasons of the hit drag queen reality competition have been greenlit, with both RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars set to sashay back to screens.

Alongside unveiling Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 6, producer VH1 also announced that backstage companion series Untucked would also return.

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” said host RuPaul Charles said in a statement.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6, and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

The main RuPaul’s Drag Race contest will once again welcome a new gaggle of queens to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The victor will succeed current champion Jaida Essence Hall.

Meanwhile, queens from previous Drag Race years will fight it out in All Stars 6 for a spot in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé.

It’s not yet known when the two shows will air or how the ongoing the coronavirus crisis may slow production. The pandemic forced the finale RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 to take place virtually, with the three finalists – Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode – forced to lip-sync for the crown in their homes.

Like previous seasons of the shows, they are expected to air on Netflix in the UK. RadioTimes.com has reached out for comment.

UK viewers can also expect a second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in future. However, the pandemic caused shooting on the show to halt in March. It’s not currently clear when production can restart.

“Obviously everybody’s in lockdown so we have to follow government guidelines,” judge Michelle Visage told the Express earlier this year.

“It’s gonna happen but we just can’t do it in quarantine. So once the guidelines are lifted then we’ll have more information but we are excited to get underway.”

