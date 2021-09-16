Who is Anubis? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is “campy and wacky”

The third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is arriving on BBC iPlayer in just a few days, with a fresh batch of glamorous Drag Race UK contestants set to compete in the fierce showdown.

Advertisement

One of those is the brilliantly named Anubis but it will take more than a powerful name like that to beat out the rest of the glitzy and glamorous queens. They’ll all have to bring their A-game for one to be crowned the winner of the latest series and it sounds like it will be quite the battle this season.

Here is all we know about Anubis so far.

Anubis – Key Facts

Age: 20

From: Brighton

Instagram: anubisfinch

Twitter: @anubisfinch

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Anubis?

Anubis, formerly known on the drag scene as Anubis Finch, describes herself as “campy and wacky” which is the perfect combination of things to be if you’re signing up for Drag Race UK.

And as for where she got that name from, there is a touching and sweet reason for it with Anubis saying: “I chose the name Anubis because I wanted something that referenced my Egyptian heritage. My dad was Egyptian and when he passed away about three years ago, I wanted a name that paid homage to him – Anubis is the Egyptian god of the afterlife. It’s my tribute to him.”

What has Anubis said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Anubis has been talking to Gay Times and she has revealed some juicy details about the new season by indicating that there will be more twists in the show than ever before – music to our ears.

And she is not afraid to admit to having some nerves about joining, saying: “It was the most scary, horrible thing of my life, but I don’t regret it for a thing and I wouldn’t change it. Know what I mean? You’re in that room with 11 other incredible performers who can all do things you can’t. You’ve also got to remember that you can do things they all can’t, so it’s a two-way street. That feeling is just absolutely insane. It’s better than sex and not many things are.”

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will arrive on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer, with new episodes will be released weekly after its premiere.

Announcements for this season’s celebrity judges have already been made, and include Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon, Emma Bunton and Leigh-Anne Pinnock so far, with more expected to join them soon.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.