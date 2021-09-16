Who is Kitty Scott-Claus? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and former Gals Aloud star

All the glamour and glitz is on its way to BBC iPlayer as series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK starts this month. If you were worried that the Queens may not live up to the last series, then fret not, as we have quite the group on our hands for this latest run.

One of those is the brilliantly named Kitty Scott-Claus, and while she seems ready to slay, she will have her work cut out against the fresh batch of Drag Race UK contestants, all of whom are bringing their A-game to the stage.

Here is all we know about Kitty Scott-Claus so far.

Kitty Scott-Claus – Key Facts

Age: 29

From: Birmingham

Instagram: kittyscottclaus

Twitter: @kittyscottclaus

Who is Kitty Scott-Claus?

Madonna Kebab, Chelsea Bun and Burger Queen are all names that Kitty considered before settling on Kitty Scott-Claus. As for how she got to her final name, she has said: “One day it just hit me. I realised that whenever someone was being a bit catty, I always used to say, ‘Ooh saucer of milk – this kitty’s got claws!’ And so that’s how Kitty Scott-Claus was born!” Makes sense to us.

When it comes to pronouns, Kitty goes by she/her in drag and he/him out of drag. She thinks of herself as the future of British drag and she was previously a member of Girls Aloud-tribute band, Gals Aloud, which also featured a star from series one, Cheryl Hole.

What has Kitty said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

It would be fair to say that Kitty is excited about being a part of the Drag Race UK line-up this series, and she has been sharing that excitement all over Twitter.

I’m sorry I don’t think it’ll ever sink in.. I’m on @dragraceukbbc 💖💖💖 — Kitty Scott-Claus (@kittyscottclaus) August 18, 2021

She will be hoping her stint on Drag Race UK goes better than her first Gals Aloud gig, which she has described as a “hot mess”, adding: “I looked an absolute mess, but I literally thought I was God’s gift, but now here we are four years later and I’m on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!”

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will return on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released on the site weekly.

As usual, there will be celebrity judges joining the judging panel each week, with Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all confirmed so far.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 starts on Thursday 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.