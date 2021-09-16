Who is Charity Kase? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who “transforms the grotesque to glamorous”

We don’t have too much longer to wait until we get series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with a fresh batch of glamorous Drag Race UK contestants gearing up to bring their A-game this season.

One of the Queen’s taking part this year is Charity Kase who will be hoping she has what it takes to win the coveted crown.

Here is all we know about Charity Kase so far.

Charity Kase – Key Facts

Age: 24

From: Preston

Instagram: charitykase

Twitter: @thecharitykase

Who is Charity Kase?

Are you wondering why the 24-year-old from Preston, Lancashire chose the name Charity Kase? Well, Charity explains: “My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time!” So there you go!

What has Charity said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Charity is not lacking in confidence about her stint on Drag Race UK, saying: “This time, the dragon’s doing the SLAYING,” which sound like fighting talk to us – just the kind of energy that we love to see on the show.

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will arrive on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released weekly after that.

A slew of celebrity judges have been enlisted to help the panel, with Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon, Emma Bunton and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all confirmed so far and more famous faces due to be announced soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.