Who is Ella Vaday? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is a “drag beast from the east”

The much-hyped third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is right around the corner and with it comes a whole new bunch of Queens that will be gearing themselves up to try and impress the judges in our second series this year.

Advertisement

One of those is Ella Vaday, who will have to battle with the glamorous Drag Race UK contestants if she wants to sashay away from the competition wearing the coveted crown.

Here is all we know about Ella Vaday so far.

Ella Vaday – Key Facts

Age: 32

From: Dagenham

Instagram: ellavaday

Twitter: @ellavaday

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Ella Vaday?

Ella says she is a “yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y. I’m very sarcastic and dry.”

Where did Ella’s name come from? Her time running a dog walking business, would you believe? “I’d be running around all day, and then when I’d go to work I would say, ‘It’s been a hell of a day!’ I used to call myself Ella Vanass, but everyone thought I was saying elephant a*s, so I scrapped that.”

On her style of drag, Ella says: “My drag is the feminine side of me – which, as a male actor, I’ve never been allowed to show – so it’s two fingers up to everyone who has ever told me I must look like a leading man. Now I am both the lead man and lead woman.”

What has Ella said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Ella knows she is in for a wild ride on Drag Race UK and she is, quite wisely, focusing on having a bit of downtime before things go crazy for her, saying: “Hope you’re all having a fab bank holiday day off, I’m having a major chill day, and tbh with all the madness that’s coming my way soon I’m taking this downtime whilst I can!”[sic]

But she certainly is excited about it and has shared that excitement via Twitter!

Ella Vaday for an announcement innit!!!! Finally able to shout from the roof tops of dagenham that I’m on drag race uk season 3!!!! #DragRaceUK @dragraceukbbc pic.twitter.com/bBNiZTsbdx — ♥︎♡︎𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗔 𝗩𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗬♡︎♥︎ (@EllaVaday) August 18, 2021

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

Series three will begin airing on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released on the site weekly following its premiere.

As for the celebrity judges that will be casting their eye over the Queens this year, so far we have Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon, Emma Bunton and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all signed up and ready to go with more famous faces due to be announced soon.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday, 23rd September. Seasons one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.