Oti Mabuse and Matt Lucas to guest judge RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas have been announced as two of the guest judges for the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Actress and comedian Kathy Burke will also appear on the judging panel as a guest, while we can presumably expect some more big names to be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the show once again.

The third season will begin on BBC iPlayer next month, with a new line-up of queens hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney.

And it looks like it will be another stellar line-up, with Mabuse saying she “adored” this year’s queens.

“They’re so funny, so talented but even more than that they are real and it’s beautiful to see them really come out of their shell,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lucas revealed, “It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel!”

He added, “I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had.”

And Burke – who joked that her drag name would be Pan Demic – was also delighted to be a part of the show.

“I’m a big Drag Race fan, so it was absolutely brilliant to meet RuPaul and Michelle Visage,” she said. “And I loved the very-kind-to-old-ladies’ lighting.”

It’s previously been reported that Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan are all in line for a guest-judge appearance during the series, but none of them have been confirmed by the BBC as yet.