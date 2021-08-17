6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Imran gets murder trial bombshell and Maria’s meltdown

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is convinced she’s going to prison for murdering Seb as Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) faces some setbacks on the eve of the trial, including the unwelcome return of an old face…

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) is pushed to breaking point after her son’s life is put at risk, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is consumed with guilt and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) has some difficult news to break…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 23rd – 27th August 2021.

Seb’s murder trial in jeopardy

With the trial for Seb’s murder looming, nervous Imran is irked to learn he’ll be going up against his spiky ex-wife Sabeen in court, as she’s defence barrister for cocky Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), then it turns out local footie hero Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) has agreed to be a character witness for the accused teen. When Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) accidentally blows Corey’s anonymity by revealing his identity online, desperate Imran takes advantage of the situation to delay the trial so he can buy time to boost Kelly’s case – will his dirty tactics work? And when Kelly and Corey are offered a reduced plea to manslaughter, what will they do?

Meanwhile, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) visits Kelly in custody and she breaks down, admitting her fears she’ll be behind bars for the rest of her life. Si is struck to see his crush so crushed and seeks out Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), begging her to remember the events of that tragic night so the wrong person doesn’t get sent down. It’s too much for Seb’s grieving girlfriend, and Si fears he’s made things worse…

Maria’s meltdown

Kelly’s plight also preoccupies guilty Gary Windass (Mikey North), who blames himself for her going off the rails seeing as he murdered her father and got away with it (so far). His offer to foot the hefty bill to bring in legal experts that could clear her name doesn’t go down well with Maria, who warns her on/off other half to stop putting Kelly above her and Liam or it’s over. (Again.)

Maria soon has more on her mind when little Liam almost collapses in the street unable to breathe, but due to the car parking chaos on the cobbles the ambulance almost doesn’t make it in time. Eventually the medics get to the lad and he’s diagnosed with asthma. Convinced air pollution from the factory van has caused it pushes mousy Maria into an environmental crusade, and her aggressive act of protest as she smashes up the vehicle leaves the locals shocked.

Tyrone and Fiz busted?

Having admitted his true feelings to Fiz, Tyrone can barely look his ex in the eye as they meet to discuss their daughter’s youth justice officer. It’s hard to avoid each other when Hope Stape (Isabelle Flanagan) is a pint-sized crimewave causing chaos wherever she goes.

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) overhears Fiz and Ty having a serious-sounding private chat and grows suspicious something’s going on between them, which Mr Dobbs does nothing to deflect thanks to his rubbish, gabbling cover story they were talking about childcare. Tyrone then gives fiancee Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) the swanky engagement ring she had her eye on, making Emma think he’s overdoing the public romantic gestures. Not as dim as she looks, our Emma.

Grace’s revenge

As Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) dreams of her, Michael and Glory making a new start in a dream home of their own, she’s oblivious to her baby daddy’s facial expression which blatantly screams: ‘Not in a million years’. Realising he can’t string her along any more, Michael finally admits he doesn’t love her and they have no future as a couple.

Considering her volatile past (why does nobody mention she passed off a random toddler as her own for months on end?) Michael is fearful of her reaction, and he’s right to be. Angry Grace threatens to move away with Glory but when Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) and Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) fear they’ll never see their granddaughter again, she makes them an offer – with a big catch. Will Grace get her own way thanks to a spot of emotional blackmail?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

By way of thanking boss George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) for being the only person to give a stuff about him, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) does a major clearout of the undertakers’ storeroom. What a creep, if only he’d been that nice to his actual family. Among the items he comes across is the ashes of none other than Pat Phelan, his deceased murderous stepdad. George sheepishly admits he never found the right time to give them to Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), as he assumed she wouldn’t want them on the mantlepiece. So what should they do with the baddie’s remains? Proof that soap serial killers never die, they just go into props storage.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) plays matchmaker for miserable stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and persuades her to give wide boy Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) another chance. Jen’s not sure, especially after she hears he’s been flirting up a storm with brassy bistro queen Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), so she turns down his offer of a dinner date. After an honest, heartfelt chat with Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) in which the pair declare their marriage officially over, but their friendship intact, the lovelorn landlady decides she should take the plunge with Ronnie. Let’s hope Debbie hasn’t got in there first…