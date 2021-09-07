Lawrence Chaney on Drag Race UK casting its first cisgender female queen: “About time”

Lawrence Chaney, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two has spoken about the third season’s casting of Victoria Scone, saying that the franchise’s first cisgender female contestant will give “the world a bit of a shake-up”.

The Glaswegian drag queen shared her thoughts on the Drag Race UK season three line-up in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of her new Samsung KX series Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded.

“You know, I don’t know if you’ve seen already, I’ve not been vocal about it at all!” she quipped.

BBC

“No – I have been very vocal about it because I love Victoria Scone, who is the first cisgender female to be on Drag Race, and I think she’s given the world a bit of a shake-up – and I think that’s about time.

“We see drag so much now, we’re used to this kind of, ‘It. is. A. Man. That. Is. It,’ and that’s such an outdated thing.

“When you go to a drag gig, when you go to the club – a queer club – there are all sorts of people, different genders, different races, it is not a male sport. I think for people to debating Victoria Scone’s existence, I think that it is inherently misogynistic.

“And all I want is people to admit that they’re being misogynistic, rather than when they go, ‘Although I’m not sure how she’ll do with make-up?’ and you’re looking at Victoria Scone and you’re like, ‘Her make-up is amazing. What else? What else have you got? You just have a problem with a woman competing in a show you perceived as a male-only thing.’

“People like Bimini [Bon Boulash] are non-binary, people like Gottmik are trans, Gia Gunn is a trans woman and Kylie Sonique is a trans woman, so it’s not just this box for cisgender men anymore.”

Victoria Scone is one of 12 drag queens set to compete in the upcoming third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which airs later this month.

Chaney, who won the show’s second series in April, is now the star of Samsung KX’s Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded – a three-part web series in which she discusses the art of multitasking and explores her life both in and out of drag.

Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded is available to watch exclusively on the Samsung KX website. Drag Race UK season 2 arrives on BBC Three on BBC iPlayer later this month. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.