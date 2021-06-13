SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 release date – When will Channel 4 reality show will return?

Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins came to an end for 2021 as those who passed the selection process were revealed.

It’s been a tough seven weeks for the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 contestants, who have been put through their paces by the likes of Foxy, Billy, Ant and new instructor Melvyn Downes.

While the sixth series has only just ended, applications for the seventh series have already opened meaning the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors will be making their way back to our screens sooner than you know it.

So, when will series seven be on air?

Here’s everything we know so far, including how you can apply to be on the show if you think you have what it takes.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 release date

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we do know the show is returning. Applications for series seven opened back in April, meaning the search for the latest recruits has already begun.

This year’s show kicked off in May 2021, so we can expect the next series to air around the same.

Judging by the application form, it looks like the show will start filming in September.

SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors

Channel 4

Series six saw Chief Instructor Ant Middleton return with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox.

Former soldier Melvyn Downes joined the trio for the new series.

The show was filmed before Middleton parted ways with Channel 4, and the former soldier won’t appear in the next series. It’s not yet known who will replace him as chief instructor when the show returns.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 contestants

It’s too early to say who is in the line-up, but we expect the show to start off with another group of recruits, who are ready to take on the challenges set out for them by the instructors.

This year kicked off with 21 contestants, so we expect similar numbers for the seventh series.

As soon as the line-up is confirmed, we’ll update this page.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 location

There’s been no word of where the crew will be heading for the next series. Series six was filmed on the Scottish Island of Raasay. The last celebrity series was also filmed here.

How to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins

If you think you have what it takes to pass the SAS selection process, then now is your chance to apply for the seventh series.

Applicants must fill out an application form online, which asks for basic details such as your name and date of birth as well as more details on your height, weight and so on.

You can find out more on how to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins here.

Who won SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021?

Channel 4

While seven recruits made it to the final stage of Who Dares Wins series seven, only two contestants passed the course – 25-year-old dental engineer/electrician Kieran and 30-year-old professional Irish dancer Connor.

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 in 2022.