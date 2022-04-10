Although Channel 4 has not told us their full names and life stories just yet, an Instagram post from the channel's official account has revealed one picture of each of the 20 contestants.

Fans of the show will already know that SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight, with its 2022 edition being the seventh season of the non-celebrity version of the show. But who's in the cast this time?

The Instagram post also told us the first names of the SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants for 2022. They are Shylla, Jamie, JJ, Paige, Claire, Tom, Flo, Abigail, Reece, Vince, Stacy, Leo, Cat, Pahrnia, Dylan, Nic, Justyn, Jody, Sarah and James.

Some of those cast members have begun to post on their own social media accounts, confirming their presence in the show before the new season debuts on our screens.

And so, while we wait for the first episode to launch into the world and reveal the cast in all their glory, keep on reading and we'll run through the people that have already confirmed themselves as taking part.

Abigail Hail

Abigail Hall, contestant number 4 in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Channel 4

Abigail Hall is a personal trainer who mentions body-building, fitness training and "inspiring others with (or without) anxiety" in her Instagram bio.

She posted about her involvement in the show, saying, "Guess what I went and did? Excited to announce I am in SAS WHO DARES WINS series 7. The most gruelling & challenging course on TV."

Claire Aves

Claire Aves, contestant number 3 in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Channel 4

Claire Aves is also a personal trainer, describing herself as a PT and Online Coach on her Instagram account. Her bio says, "I help women feel confident, strong & empowered".

She is also the founder of Women Warriors, a course that is described on its website as "a growing Empire full of Physically and mentally strong women on a journey of self-belief."

She posted about her casting in the show, too. She said, "So this is it !!!!! I’m on the next series of @sas_whodareswins !!!! Let’s go team !!!!!!"

JJ Ojuederie

JJ Ojuederie from SAS: Who Dares Wins. Channel 4

JJ Ojuederie has also confirmed his presence in the show, but his Instagram account doesn't have a bio and there isn't much a caption on his post about the series. However, there are a few posts about boxing on his Instagram account.

A quick Google search reveals that JJ Ojuederie is a former professional boxer, who took part in 25 bouts between the years 2000 and 2013, winning 14 of them and knocking out two of his opponents in the process.

Paige Zima

Paige Zima, contestant number 8 in SAS Who Dares Wins 2022. Channel 4

Just like her fellow contestant Claire, Paige Zima also states in her Instagram bio that she is a founder of a female fitness collective called Women Warriors.

She posted about her involvement in SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7, saying, "Super excited to announce yo girl participated in the most gruelling challenging course known to TV! Keep your eyes peeled for number 8".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tom Boulden

Tom Boulden in SAS Who Dares Wins. Channel 4

Recruit number 19 is Tom Boulden. His Instagram bio says he is as a Mental Health Advocate and a Business Owner, with said business being called Complete Mortgage Advice.

The Instagram account for the business posted about the show, saying, "Last year @tomboulden went on a very exciting adventure after being offered a place on the popular Channel 4 TV show, SAS Who Dares Wins. Tom has always enjoyed pushing himself both mentally and physically and this certainly did that!!"

Vince Prince

Vince Prince, recruit number 9 in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Channel 4

Recruit number 9 is Vince Prince, whose Instagram account is private. We can see that his bio links off to clothing brand Michael Hope and property specialists Mann Capital.

Vince also seems to be affiliated with All Inc Fitness in Chessington. That gym's Instagram account posted a picture of Vince, saying, "Recognise this face? We’re excited to watch to watch a #teamallinc member @vince_prince_9 in season 7 of @sas_whodareswins -What a huge achievement!"

As the rest of the cast become known quantities, we'll be sure to update this page with all of the relevant details.

Advertisement

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 begins on Sunday 10th April at 9pm on Channel 4. While you're waiting, check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.