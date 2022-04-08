Fans of the show will know the show has undergone a few big changes since we last checked in with the SAS instructors – Ant Middleton is no longer on the show, having been replaced by former US marine Rudy Reyes , who is taking over a Chief Instructor.

The new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Sunday, with 20 recruits being put through their paces by Channel 4's team of former Special Forces instructors .

Joining him in the Directing Staff line-up is ex US Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, while regular stars Billy Billingham and Jason 'Foxy' Fox will be back to keep the new recruits in check.

Season 7 is set to kick off with the 20 recruits descending on a brand new location to take part in their first series of challenges, including a physical task requiring the contestants to cross a ravine by balancing on a rope suspended 165 feet above the ground. Yikes!

Here's everything you need to know about the brand new location featured in SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 filmed?

Channel 4

The seventh season of SAS: Who Dares Wins takes place on a newly created SAS military base in Jordan.

The Middle Eastern country is known for its arid deserts, with the 2022 recruits testing their mental and physical ability in Jordan's "unforgiving Middle Eastern heat".

SAS: Who Dares Wins has filmed in a host of locations, with previous seasons taking place on the Scottish island of Raasay and the Andes mountains of central Chile.