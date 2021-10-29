SAS: Who Dares Wins hires ex-US special forces operators to replace Ant Middleton

Two former United States Special Forces operators have joined the Directing Staff behind Channel 4’s intense competition series SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Advertisement

A vacancy was left on the series after Ant Middleton announced his departure in March, describing his experience as “incredible” but adding that “it’s time to move on”.

We now know Rudy Reyes will step into the role of Chief Instructor, coming from a highly decorated career in the military, which includes time spent as a Recon Marine – an elite rank limited to just 300 troops.

Meanwhile, former Navy SEAL John Aderemi ‘Remi Adeleke’ has also joined the Directing Staff of the show, whose military experience includes 13 years on active duty.

In addition to Middleton’s departure, Channel 4 has also confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Melvyn Downes – who joined SAS: Who Dares Wins for its sixth series – has also exited the show and will not return in the forthcoming episodes, with the broadcaster thanking Downes for his “valuable contribution” to both SAS: Who Dares Wins and its spin-off Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

It has also been revealed that SAS: Who Dares Wins and its celebrity offshoot will be filmed in Jordan next year, where the extreme climate will make the challenges of the participants even more trying.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Reyes said: “To be part of SAS: Who Dares Wins – the hardest selection course on television – is one the greatest privileges of my life. And to be named Chief Instructor is a huge honour – made even more rewarding working alongside Billy, Foxy and Remi – heroes on and off screen.”

Adeleke added: “Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people — whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling.

“Therefore I am very grateful to the SAS: Who Dares Wins team – especially my SOF brothers Billy, Foxy, Rudy – for allowing me to be a part of this unique, inspirational and transformative experience. And through this amazing show, I’m looking forward to playing a role in changing the lives of many ‘recruits’ and viewers around the world.”

Continuing SAS: Who Dares Wins stars, Foxy (Jason Fox) and Billy (Mark Billingham), expressed their excitement at reconnecting with serviceman from across the pond, while promising “next level brutality” in the series to come.

SAS: Who Dares Wins has been recommissioned for a seventh series, while the celebrity spin-off will also be back for a fourth run, both of which are expected to air next year.

Advertisement

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 in 2022. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.