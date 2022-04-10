Middleton, who was the Channel 4 reality show's Chief Instructor for five seasons, left SAS: Who Dares Wins last March, with former US Marine Rudy Reyes taking over his role for season 7.

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Mark 'Billy' Billingham has spoken about the show replacing former Chief Instructor Ant Middleton for the upcoming run, saying that "it's sometimes good to change things up".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, directing staff member Billy opened up about Middleton's departure from the show and how Reyes differed to him as a Chief Instructor.

SAS: Who Dares Wins' new Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes. Channel 4

When asked how Reyes' style of training compared to that of former star Middleton, Billy said: "It's different."

He continued: "Different, you know, which is sometimes a good thing. People want things to run the same forever, but you have to keep moving with the times and it's sometimes good to spark things up and change things up.

"We just embraced it and [Reyes] did a great job. It was different, [they're] totally different people, you know, but it just goes to show that the show is such a success. It's not about one person, it's about a team and it's about different characters."

He continued: "It was just different to the way it is now and we've adapted to that and I think the audience will love it. And maybe the next one, who knows what we'll change up?"

The new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins will see 20 new recruits head to the Jordanian desert to face the instructors' gruelling challenges.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 begins on Sunday 10th April at 9pm on Channel 4. While you're waiting, check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.