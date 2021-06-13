The Radio Times logo
SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 winners revealed as recruits pass series 6 course

While seven recruits made it the end of the course, just two emerged victorious after a 48-hour interrogation. **WARNING: SPOILERS**

Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins has crowned its series six winners, with recruits Kieran and Connor making it to the end of the gruelling course.

Tonight’s finale saw the remaining seven recruits face the show’s infamous interrogation stage, exposing them to psychologically and physically stressful methods over 48 hours.

Despite being hooded, exposed to jarring white noise and “brutal” tactical lines of questioning from SAS interrogators, 25-year-old dental engineer Kieran and 30-year-old Irish Dancer Connor didn’t succumb to the punishing conditions and became the only two recruits to pass the course.

In a surprising twist, this year’s recruits were challenged with climbing Dun Caan, the highest peak on Scotland’s Isle of Raasay, after making it through the 48-hour interrogation in a task designed to push the finalists to their breaking points.

Northern Ireland-based Connor said it felt “good” to make it all the way to the end of SAS: Who Dares Wins. “Throughout the course I just tried to take each hour, each new day and the task at hand one by one. When I entered the course, I definitely had the ‘Resistance to Interrogation Phase’ as an aim in my head.”

Kieran, from Cornwall, added that it felt “pretty surreal” to get to the final stage of the course. “I was definitely one of the least physically prepared recruits on the course, so to make it to the final stage is mad!”

Out of 21 recruits, Kieran, Connor, Adam, DJ, Justine, Sean and Tyler were the only ones to make it to the final stage of the course.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is available to stream on All4. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, or check out our TV Guide to find out what else is on.

