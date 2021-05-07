SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 release date: Instructors, contestants and news

Channel 4’s military training series SAS: Who Dares Wins is back this weekend, with Ant Middleton and his team of ex-Special Forces soldiers putting another group of recruits through a tough series of mental and physical tests.

Advertisement

While Ant Middleton departed the show earlier this year, the upcoming sixth series was filmed in 2020 and so the Chief Instructor will be appearing in upcoming episodes of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

There’ll be 21 contestants heading into remote Highland areas over the course of this series and they won’t be the only new additions to the show – brand new instructor Melvyn Downes is making his SAS debut on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 release date

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns with its sixth series on Sunday 9th May at 9pm on Channel 4.

Filming on the series was completed last year, with Chief Instructor Ant Middleton telling RadioTimes.com in January: “We’ve got a series [of SAS: Who Dares Wins] and a celebrity series already in the bag, and there’s more planned.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors

Channel 4

Ant Middleton is back as the team’s Chief Instructor for the upcoming episodes, with series six having been filmed before the SAS star parted ways with Channel 4.

As for the team of Directing Staff, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham are returning to put the new line-up of recruits through their paces – however, Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton and Jay Morton won’t be appearing after both left the series last year.

Joining the team as a new instructor is former soldier Melvyn Downes – an ex member of the Armed Forces who led operational tours in Iraq and Northern Ireland.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 contestants

Channel 4

A new group of 21 men and women will be heading into remote areas of Scotland and subjected to one of the show’s toughest selection courses yet.

This year’s series include Esther (28) – a former stripper with a passion for fitness, lawyer Rebekah (43), Grenfell Tower firefighter Ricky (39), Irish dancer Connor (30) and circus artist Holly (32), who’ll be the show’s first ever transgender contestant.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 location

This year’s series of SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed in “the wilds of Scotland”, with the recruits heading to the Scottish island of Raasay for their first challenge.

Over the course of the series, the contestants are tasked with racing up a 4000-foot mountain, abseiling off an oil rig, exposed to extreme cold in a water immersion exercise and sent through a pitch-black disused tunnel.

SAS: Who Dares Wins trailer

Channel 4 has not yet released a trailer for the upcoming sixth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins but the broadcaster has revealed a few first-look images from the upcoming episodes, including the shot below which sees the new recruits face-down in the mud.

Channel 4

Advertisement

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 returns on Sunday 9th May at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.