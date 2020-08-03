Meanwhile, Jay Morton, who joined the show in 2020, will also not be part of the team for the sixth series.

RadioTimes.com understands that the change to the presenting team is an editorial decision in a bid to freshen up the show, although replacements have not been announced at this stage.

A statement from Channel 4 read, "Planning for series 6 of SAS: Who Dares Wins is underway, with strict safety measures and protocols in place to ensure a safe filming environment, in line with government advice.

More like this

"Now in its sixth year of filming, some changes have been made. Ollie Ollerton has stepped away from this series after a hugely successful seven series with the show to focus on his new fitness app, Battle Ready 360.

"Ollie continues to be associated with the SAS: Who Dares Wins Brand as a DS for SAS: Who Dares Wins Australia.

"Ollie has made an exceptional contribution to SAS: Who Dares Wins and the expertise and experience he brought to the DS (Directing Staff) team has been much valued. We wish him great success with his future projects."

On Morton departing the series, Channel 4 said, "Jay joined the latest civilian series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, working undercover for the DS, before joining the team for the remainder of both the civilian and celebrity series. With his unique Special Forces experience he made a valuable contribution to the series."

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

The statement continued that a new announcement would be revealed in "due course."

SAS Who Dares Wins is a military training reality show that pits a group of contestants against each other as they aim to complete a two-week long training course that is designed to replicate Special Air Service selection process.

Chief presenter Ant Middleton will remain in place for the upcoming run, which is expected to air at some point in 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for suggestions on what to watch next? Find out with our TV Guide.