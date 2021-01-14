Ant Middleton reveals new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS will arrive sooner than we thought
The SAS: Who Dares Wins star has confirmed that both series are close to airing.
SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton has revealed that new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and its celebrity spin-off have already been filmed.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the former Special Forces soldier said: “We’ve got a series [of SAS: Who Dares Wins] and a celebrity series already in the bag, and there’s more planned.”
“We haven’t been commissioned as of yet more UK SAS so I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but there’s one that’s been filmed that’s due out. There’s two that have been filmed – a normal one and a celebrity one – so we’ve still got those to enjoy.”
He added that fans can expect more of the show’s Australian version, saying: “There’s more Australian SAS planned – we’ve been commissioned for a second season.”
Middleton confirmed that filming on both Channel 4 shows took place during the pandemic and that COVID-19 guidelines were followed – however, there’s no news currently of a settled airdate for either SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021.
The ex-soldier currently stars in Sky’s upcoming travel special Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, which sees himself and Australian actor Rebel Wilson journey across Mexico whilst interviewing one another.
Speaking about filming with Wilson, Middleton said: “You wouldn’t even think she was a Hollywood A-lister. She’s so outgoing, she’s so honest and open, and she is who she is.
“I thought that that would wear off and that’s why the show is so great because you can’t really hide – you can hide for an hour or a couple of hours but not for three days. But she was everything I expected but more.”
Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking will air tonight at 9pm on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.