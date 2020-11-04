The duo will take part in a series of bonding and even thrilling adventures including buggy racing and deep-sea diving as they venture around Mexico, while they discuss in depth her experiences of Hollywood and fame as well as her private life and Middleton’s own life and career.

The director of Sky Arts and Entertainment at Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones said: “Ant’s finely honed skills in interrogation and strategic questioning along with his open and friendly nature will help him get to know the real Rebel Wilson, amidst the incredible backdrop of remote Mexico.”

Wilson has been sharing snippets of their journey, which appears to have just started, on Twitter.

The new series of Straight Talking follows last year's adventure which featured One Direction star Liam Payne trekking across the Namibian desert and making some startling revelations about himself. He revealed that at the height of his fame with 1D he had suicidal feelings as he struggled to cope with the demands of fame.

Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit star Wilson, 40, has transformed herself in 2020 after declaring it was her "Year of Health", losing almost three stone in weight.

It's not yet clear exactly when Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking will be broadcast on Sky One and NOW TV.

