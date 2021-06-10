It should come as no surprise to fans of SAS: Who Dares Wins that the recruits’ sleeping quarters wouldn’t rank highly on Trip Advisor – as we’ve seen over the past six series. However, it turns out the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors‘ accommodation isn’t any better.

Advertisement

Long-time instructor Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox has revealed the Directing Staff bunkers are “worse” than those given to the show’s contestants.

When asked whether instructors sleep in similar conditions to the recruits, Foxy told RadioTimes.com: “Yes, similar. In fact, it’s worse.”

He added: “Our room is smaller and living with [Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham] is a real nightmare. I always sleep next to Billy for some reason.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As for how he finds working in those conditions series after series, Foxy said it reminds him of his days in the forces.

“To be honest, it’s not dissimilar to what I did for 20 years in the military, so it’s like going back to the old days a little bit. It’s fine, I don’t mind it; I enjoy it. We have a good laugh.

“There’s always a bit of banter. There’s always someone copping some stick for either leaving their bed in an absolute state, or not doing something, or forgetting to throw away some coffee that’s been left in a mug for ages. It’s like living with four lads.”

Advertisement

Series six of SAS: Who Dares Wins has so far seen Directing Staff members Foxy, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Ant Middleton and Melvyn Downes put the 21 contestants through their paces in a series of gruelling training tasks, with the final test airing this Sunday.