Exclusive – SAS: Who Dares Wins star Foxy reveals instructors’ bunkers are “worse” than the recruits’
The Channel 4 show instructor spoke to RadioTimes.com about the Directing Staff's unseen sleeping quarters.
Published:
It should come as no surprise to fans of SAS: Who Dares Wins that the recruits’ sleeping quarters wouldn’t rank highly on Trip Advisor – as we’ve seen over the past six series. However, it turns out the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors‘ accommodation isn’t any better.
Long-time instructor Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox has revealed the Directing Staff bunkers are “worse” than those given to the show’s contestants.
When asked whether instructors sleep in similar conditions to the recruits, Foxy told RadioTimes.com: “Yes, similar. In fact, it’s worse.”
He added: “Our room is smaller and living with [Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham] is a real nightmare. I always sleep next to Billy for some reason.”
As for how he finds working in those conditions series after series, Foxy said it reminds him of his days in the forces.
“To be honest, it’s not dissimilar to what I did for 20 years in the military, so it’s like going back to the old days a little bit. It’s fine, I don’t mind it; I enjoy it. We have a good laugh.
“There’s always a bit of banter. There’s always someone copping some stick for either leaving their bed in an absolute state, or not doing something, or forgetting to throw away some coffee that’s been left in a mug for ages. It’s like living with four lads.”
Series six of SAS: Who Dares Wins has so far seen Directing Staff members Foxy, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Ant Middleton and Melvyn Downes put the 21 contestants through their paces in a series of gruelling training tasks, with the final test airing this Sunday.