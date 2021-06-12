Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox has revealed a number of tasks didn’t make it to air on the current season of SAS: Who Dares Wins, including his favourite challenge of the series.

Speaking exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the long-time SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor explained that some tasks aren’t shown on TV due to time constraints.

“When you think about it, you’ve got six episodes from 12 days so you’ve got 48 hours of content, and it is almost 48 hours of solid content to go into 47 minutes of an episode.

“A lot of the beastings, you watch it on TV and you’re like, ‘Oh they did press ups for two lots of 20 seconds a day,’ but that could have been going on for 45-50 minutes and that’s just because of the TV.

“There’s a couple of tasks that never made it in because of time constraints, because there is so much going on and to get stories in – and for things to make sense – we just don’t have the opportunity to get them in, so there is always a time when we see the cuts when they’re rough and we’re like, ‘Hang on a minute, what happened to–’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah we just didn’t have the ability to put it in.’

“But there’s always stuff that never makes it, which is almost like you wish that they could run it live for two weeks but obviously you can’t.”

Foxy added that he was “gutted” to learn that his favourite task from the show – a hostage simulation – hadn’t make it to air.

“We set up a task, there was a lot of time and effort put into it by everyone and it was a hostage rescue where the recruit was put under pressure to go into a building and basically rescue someone that was being held captive.

“A lot of pressure, a lot of loud bangs, a lot of noise, a lot of shouting. I was involved in the lot of noise, which I’m always a big fan of but it just didn’t make the actual series just because that episode had so much going on in it that was key to telling stories, and that task apparently would have made no sense.

“I’m obviously not an editor, that’s not my job, but I was a little gutted because it was a favourite task of mine. It really does show the recruits some of the stresses that soldiers are under when they’re put under the microscope of doing that job.

“Ultimately they still got to experience it and see that themselves as recruits, so that’s the bonus bit – their experience they’ve taken away from it. It’s just a shame you didn’t get to see it.”

Sunday’s finale episode will see the remaining seven recruits take on the last stage of the course: an interrogation exercise which Foxy recently described as “pretty brutal”.