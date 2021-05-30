Exclusive – SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Billy and Melvyn reveal the celebrities they want on future series

SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Melvyn Downes have revealed which famous faces they’d love to see on the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Billy named a few Good Morning Britain hosts, a celebrity chef and a sports presenter he’d love to put through their paces on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“Ben Shepherd, Piers Morgan, Gordon Ramsay because I think they’d be good challenges. I mean Gordon’s a tough guy and I think he’d do well.

“They’d all probably do well, better than they’d all expect. I’m not saying it to be vindictive, they’d be good contestants. Gabby Logan? There’s a few, my mind’s spinning at the moment.”

He added that he’d love to see some “big actors” come on the show as well. “It’s always good to have a mix as well. You don’t want sort of a one dimensional [line-up]. A good mix is a good balance.

“Because the thing is with selections, it’s not about who’s the fittest, who’s the fastest, who’s the strongest – it’s about what’s on your mind and what can you do. Can you go further? Which you can, we know you can, but are you willing to go further?”

New addition to the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors Melvyn told RadioTimes.com his dream celebrity contestants would be two former British boxers.

“I’d love Nigel Benn and Chris Eubanks, the boxers, I’d like them to both come on this show together because I’m a big boxing fan and I always remember the days when these guys boxed.

“They were competitive, really competitive, but I’d like them both to be on the show together to see which one gets the furthest.”

A new series of Celebrity SAS is on its way, according to Ant Middleton, who told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that the third series had been filmed during the pandemic.

The last celebrity series saw Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman and Rudimental DJ Locksmith pass the course, while the likes of Joey Essex, Brendan Cole, Katie Price, John Fashanu and Anthea Turner also took part.

SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, or check out our TV Guide to find out what else is on.