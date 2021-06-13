Fans of SAS: Who Dares Wins will know that show’s course is never a walk in the park for recruits. However, it seems that this Sunday’s finale is set to be “even more brutal” than previous series, according to SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox.

Advertisement

The long-time SAS star has teased this weekend’s episode, telling RadioTimes.com there’s a surprise in store for the recruits as they enter the tough interrogation stage of the course.

“It’s always a brutal episode, the interrogation one, but I don’t know, for some reason I remember when we were doing it on this series I just felt it was even more brutal.

“I hope that’s not just me and you see that through the episode itself but it’s pretty brutal. There’s a lot of mind games going on with the interrogators and the recruits that are left, so it’s a lot more brutal.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He added that the interrogation ends with twist the recruits definitely weren’t expecting.

“And then there’s a nice little sting in the tail at the end, which will be a nice surprise to everyone – not those that are partaking but for everyone watching. There’s a little bit more than they were expecting, anyway.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins series six began airing at the start of May, with 21 recruits entering the Special Forces reality series.

Advertisement

Foxy has been an instructor on the show since series one in 2015 and while the Directing Staff has changed over the years, this series saw Ant Middleton, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Melvyn Downes put recruits through their paces alongside him.