Exclusive – SAS: Who Dares Wins star Foxy teases “brutal” interrogation with a twist ending
The long-time instructor has revealed that Sunday's interrogation stage has "a nice little sting in the tail at the end".
Fans of SAS: Who Dares Wins will know that show’s course is never a walk in the park for recruits. However, it seems that this Sunday’s finale is set to be “even more brutal” than previous series, according to SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox.
The long-time SAS star has teased this weekend’s episode, telling RadioTimes.com there’s a surprise in store for the recruits as they enter the tough interrogation stage of the course.
“It’s always a brutal episode, the interrogation one, but I don’t know, for some reason I remember when we were doing it on this series I just felt it was even more brutal.
“I hope that’s not just me and you see that through the episode itself but it’s pretty brutal. There’s a lot of mind games going on with the interrogators and the recruits that are left, so it’s a lot more brutal.”
He added that the interrogation ends with twist the recruits definitely weren’t expecting.
“And then there’s a nice little sting in the tail at the end, which will be a nice surprise to everyone – not those that are partaking but for everyone watching. There’s a little bit more than they were expecting, anyway.”
SAS: Who Dares Wins series six began airing at the start of May, with 21 recruits entering the Special Forces reality series.
Foxy has been an instructor on the show since series one in 2015 and while the Directing Staff has changed over the years, this series saw Ant Middleton, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Melvyn Downes put recruits through their paces alongside him.