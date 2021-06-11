Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins is currently in its sixth series, with Ant Middleton and his team of ex-Special Forces soldiers putting another group of ambitious recruits through their paces.

So far, we’ve seen the SAS Who Dares Wins 2021contestants take on some serious challenges, with instructor Mark “Billy” Billingham revealing how intense the course is.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “There’s a reason why we do all that. This is going to be hard, you need resilience, you need grit, you need determination. You’ve not come here to get your 15 minutes of fame – this isn’t Love Island.”

SAS might not be like any other show, however, each year it attracts a new line-up of contestants.

Think you have what it takes to be grilled by the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors including, Billy, Foxy and Melvyn Downes (who joined the team this year)? Well, here’s how you can apply for the seventh series, which starts filming this year!

How to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins

Applications for series 7 of SAS: Who Dares Win are now open.

To apply for the show, you must fill out an application form online.

Applicants must be between the age of 18 and 44 years 364 days on the 31st October 2021 to be considered for the seventh series, which is expected to air in 2022.

There are also some height and weight requirements, with all applicants required to be at least 158cm (5.1”) tall and weigh at least 50kg (8 stone).

Applicants must not be currently serving in the armed forces.

Those who wish to apply will have to complete a fitness test, which involves timed press ups, sit ups, static lifts, a jerry can test and a beep test with the level of 10.1 – the equivalent of a 1.5 mile run in 9 minutes 30 seconds.

You can fill out an application form here. Good luck (you might just need it for this one)!

SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Sundays on Channel 4 at 9pm.