When will Love Island 2021 air on ITV2?

It’s been almost a year since Love Island graced our screens, with the show’s very first winter series airing just before the UK was plunged into the pandemic.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long until Laura Whitmore is back to welcome a new line-up of singles to the villa – with ITV announcing Love Island’s return this summer.

While it’s been half a year since the broadcaster confirmed the news – and a lot has happened in that time – narrator Iain Stirling revealed this week that ITV are still planning to bring Love Island back depending on the coronavirus situation.

“I think what they said is that they want it back on ITV2 this year,” the comedian told Metro.

And if international travel isn’t possible, Stirling has suggested the show relocates to the UK, saying: “It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.”

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about when the series will return.

When is Love Island back?

ITV confirmed in June 2020 that Love Island would be back on our screens in Summer 2021.

The network told : “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Presenter Laura Whitmore has also confirmed that Love Island is returning next summer, although she also explained that this is all dependent on the pandemic and whether it’ll be safe for contestants and crew to travel to Majorca in summer 2021.

“It’s really all depending on coronavirus,” she told Tyla. “We’ve had more applications than ever – there’s a lot of people that want to do Love Island and there’s a lot of people that want to watch it.”

She added: “I really missed not having Love Island in lockdown – I’ve been watching the old seres’ because I really needed to not watch the news. They’re so naughty! Hopefully we will be in a better situation next year.”

While it’s been half a year since ITV brought up Love Island’s return and coronavirus in the UK has worsened since, the show’s narrator Iain Stirling recently hinted that the plan for a new series this summer is going ahead.

Speaking to Metro in January 2021, Stirling said: “People at ITV know what I’m like, and they never trust me with any vital information, because they know I would just splurge it all. I think what they said is that they want it back on ITV2 this year.”

He added: “Obviously, it’s annoying because I haven’t go a sort of COVID crystal ball so we can’t tell what situation that’s going to be in.

“But I would obviously go back and do it. I’ve got so many friends that work on that show and we’d all love to get in the sun and go to Spain for a bit.”

On the topic of a UK-based series, Stirling joked: “It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.

“When they can’t eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up.”

How long will the new series of Love Island be?

It’s currently unknown how long the series will run for, but it could be anything upwards of six to eight weeks, given how long previous instalments have been.

understands the current uncertainty has prompted producers to concentrate on a bumper series in the summer, rather than two across 2021.

Why was Love Island cancelled?

Unfortunately, Love Island’s summer series was cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to travel restrictions and the necessity of social distancing, a dating show abroad wasn’t feasible this summer .

Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, made the announcement, explaining there was simply no way it could go ahead given the current UK lockdown.

He said in a statement: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Rumours circulated that the show may actually return this autumn.

A source told The Sun on Sunday that producers might be able to bring the show to our screens in September or October, and were keen to make it work.

“Casting was well under way for the summer season and producers don’t want to lose some of the gems they had hand-picked,” said the source. “The winter series lacked a few standout characters, so they had been careful to find reality TV wannabes with looks as well as brains and personality.”

Laura Whitmore previously announced the return during the winter finale and called for applicants.

How can you apply for Love Island?

Applications for the summer series usually open around January and close around the end of April.

But with the series expected to be much bigger next year, ITV could start looking for potentials a lot earlier.

And a lot of hopefuls must have already applied for the summer series, so could there be some recycling?

For more information on applying, click here.

Who will host the next Love Island?

After a successful stint on the winter series, Laura Whitmore was tipped to host the summer version, alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who provides the show’s famous voiceover.

Where will the next Love Island be filmed?

Singletons were whisked away to sunny South Africa for the winter series, however, they would have been back in the show’s usual location of Majorca for the summer show.

The Canary Islands was tipped as a likely new location for the show as it’s slightly warmer than Majorca during Autumn show, but with the series now returning in Summer 2021, it’s looking very likely that it will be back on its home turf.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021.