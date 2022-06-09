Season 8 kicked off on Monday, 6th June, with the islanders coupling up. For the first time ever on the show, the public was given the chance to vote for the first set of couples, as a new Love Island twist was introduced for season 8.

ITV2's Love Island may have only just begun, with the first set of contestants in the Love Island 2022 cast settling into the new villa, but we're already dying to know when we'll find out who will win the show and take home the £50,000 cash prize.

Things were soon disrupted, however, as the first bombshell of the season Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa and stole one of the girls.

More bombshells are expected to arrive as the series heats up and we get closer to finding out who the winning couple is.

So, when will Love Island finish?

Read on for everything we know so far about the Love Island 2022 final.

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

An official date for the Love Island 2022 final hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we can make some educated guesses on when the show is likely to wrap up.

During the season 8 launch, the show's host Laura Whitmore confirmed that the show would run for eight weeks this year.

Love Island usually concludes with a live show on a Monday evening.

This would suggest that Love Island 2022 will come to an end on Monday 1st August 2022.

Last year's series also ran for eight weeks and saw Liam Reardon and his girlfriend Millie Court win the show. The pair decided to share the money and have remained together.

Love Island is currently advertising a competition for fans to win tickets to the final, which will take place in Mallorca. This means it won't be long before the final date is announced.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.