The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Tasha Ghouri brings "party animal" energy as Love Island 2022 contestant

The latest islander to be announced will be bringing her dancing shoes to the villa.

By
Published: Monday, 30th May 2022 at 11:41 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack and microbiologist Dami Hope were the first three contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up to be announced on Monday 30th May.

Advertisement

Masters student Liam Llewellyn followed, and now it's model and dancer Tasha Ghouri's turn. The model and dancer has a bit of a "wild" reputation, and wears a cochlear implant, a device for those with moderate-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss with sound perception.

So, with this season of Love Island just around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Tasha before she makes her villa debut.

Tasha Ghouri - Key facts

Age: 23

From: Thirsk

Job: Model and dancer

Instagram: tashaghouri

Why did Tasha Ghouri want to take part in Love Island?

"My dating life has been a shambles," Tasha explained in a statement, before adding that Love Island was "an opportunity for me to find ‘the one'".

She's also hoping to have "a great summer at the same time".

Tasha says she's "definitely ready" for a relationship.

What is Tasha Ghouri looking for in a partner?

Tasha said she's looking to get to know someone she can "go on holidays and travel with".

Speaking of her own personality, Tasha said her friends and family would describe her as "wild".

"I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal," she said. "I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs."

She added: "I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen – I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it."

Tasha is also not afraid to step on toes to find her man.

"It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man," she said. "I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible."

Advertisement

When does Love Island 2022 start?

What has been deemed the sexiest season yet will arrive in a week's time. A brand new villa awaits the contestants, and we're also likely to see some other surprises throughout the season.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. 

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content