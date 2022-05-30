Masters student Liam Llewellyn followed, and now it's model and dancer Tasha Ghouri's turn. The model and dancer has a bit of a "wild" reputation, and wears a cochlear implant, a device for those with moderate-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss with sound perception.

So, with this season of Love Island just around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Tasha before she makes her villa debut.

Tasha Ghouri - Key facts

Age: 23

From: Thirsk

Job: Model and dancer

Instagram: tashaghouri

Why did Tasha Ghouri want to take part in Love Island?

"My dating life has been a shambles," Tasha explained in a statement, before adding that Love Island was "an opportunity for me to find ‘the one'".

She's also hoping to have "a great summer at the same time".

Tasha says she's "definitely ready" for a relationship.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Tasha Ghouri looking for in a partner?

Tasha said she's looking to get to know someone she can "go on holidays and travel with".

Speaking of her own personality, Tasha said her friends and family would describe her as "wild".

"I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal," she said. "I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs."

She added: "I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen – I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it."

Tasha is also not afraid to step on toes to find her man.

"It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man," she said. "I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible."

Advertisement

When does Love Island 2022 start?

What has been deemed the sexiest season yet will arrive in a week's time. A brand new villa awaits the contestants, and we're also likely to see some other surprises throughout the season.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.