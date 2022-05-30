Who is Andrew Le Page? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant and estate agent

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, season 8 will see the likes of Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti , model Tasha Ghouri , hotel waitress Indiyah Polack , microbiologist Dami Hope , paramedic Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen – a dressage rider and daughter of footballer Michael Owen – enter the villa in the hopes of love.

With Love Island beginning next week, ITV has now announced the full 2022 line-up of contestants entering the villa – so grab your popcorn, it's coupling up time!

Joining them in the brand new villa is Andrew Le Page – a Guernsey-based estate agent. But who is he?

Here's everything you need to know about Andrew Le Page.

Andrew Le Page - Key facts

Age: 27

From: Guernsey

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @andrewlepage

Why did Andrew Le Page want to take part in Love Island?

Real estate agent Andrew has said he decided to give Love Island a go this year as he's "actually single for once".

"I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go," he added.

What is Andrew Le Page looking for in a partner?

While Andrew hasn't revealed his type on paper just yet, he considers himself to be "a good boyfriend".

"When I’m with someone I'm very loyal. I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them," he said.

When does Love Island 2022 start?

The 2022 series of Love Island begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes airing across the week.

Reality fans, get excited – the first episode will be supersized, with the programme airing from 9pm until 10:35pm that night.

Advertisement

The rest of the week's episodes will be just over an hour long, while on Saturdays, a Love Island: Unseen Bits special will air.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.