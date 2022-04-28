Heading into its eighth season, Love Island will be taking another line-up of singles and placing them in a luxury villa (which has been switched this year ) where hopefully they'll find someone who's their type on paper.

With May just around the corner and the temperature rising, it's time to start thinking about Love Island – ITV2's hit reality dating show.

While ITV hasn't announced the 2022 contestants yet, there are a few names in the press who are rumoured to be taking part this year, from a footballer's ex and an actress, to the relative of a former Love Island star.

Read on for everything you need to know about the rumoured line-up for Love Island 2022.

Brad McDermott

Brad McDermott on Instagram Instagram: @bradmcdermott_

According to The Sun, Brad McDermott – the brother of former Love Island star Zara McDermott – is in talks to take part in the show's 2022 series.

The artist has over 16,500 followers on Instagram and judging by his social media profiles, he appears to have an interest in the sport Muay Thai.

A source told The Sun: "Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life."

Sophie Draper

Sophie Draper on Instagram Instagram: sophie_draper

Salon owner Sophie Draper is another name rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa this year, with the 22-year-old having previously dated Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash.

Based in Nottingham, Draper is a beautician and owner of Sophie Laura Beauty, while her Instagram account boasts 20,100 followers.

A source told The Sun: "Sophie is a gorgeous girl who is really driven and determined to succeed. She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.

"Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it's early days still but she definitely has potential."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Culculoglu on Instagram Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is rumoured to be joining the Love Island line-up for this year, with the Turkish actress reportedly a top pick for the show's producers.

While Cülcüloğlu appeared in a Turkish TV series back in 2020, she is now based in London and has amassed over 345,000 followers on Instagram, including the likes of Pete Wicks, James Locke and Piers Morgan's son Spencer.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer.

"Not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks," they added. "She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure."

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year.