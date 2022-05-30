One contestant stepping foot in the Love Island villa this year will be Welsh student Liam Llewellyn.

Love Island is just around the corner and Love Island 2022 line-up is beginning to shape up nicely.

The singleton is the fourth name to be announced for this year’s show, behind paramedic Paige Thorne, senior microbiologist Dami Hope, and hotel waitress Indiyah Polack.

But who is he and will he manage to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court?

With Love Island set to return next month (June), here’s everything you need to know about Liam Llewellyn.

Liam Llewellyn - Key facts

Liam Llewellyn ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Newport, South Wales

Job: Liam is currently studying for his masters in strength and conditioning

Instagram: @liamllew_

Why did Liam Llewellyn want to take part in Love Island?

Talking about his decision to enter the villa, he said: "I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together."

He continued: "I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

What is Liam Llewellyn looking for in a partner?

Talking about his ideal type, he revealed: "They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly."

He added: "I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it."

Talking about his flirting tactics, he said he'd probably "pay them a compliment!"

He explained: "The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, 'You’re mint.' I’m like, 'Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.'

"Or I’ll say something like, 'You’ve got nice feet' or something."

Erm, well, good luck Liam – sounds like you'll need it...

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Laura Whitmore ITV

Love Island 2022 will begin on Monday 6th June 2022.

Airing on ITV2, the first episode will start at 9pm.

The official account confirmed the news in a tweet: "Here’s your first hot date of the summer. #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!"

Fans were also previously treated to a trailer for the new season (below), which took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at rival dating shows like Davina McCall’s Language of Love and First Dates.

Love Island will return to ITV2 on Monday 6th June 2o22.