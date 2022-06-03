Love Island twist announced as viewers choose first couples

The hit ITV dating show will return to our screens on Monday (6th June) with a new line-up of singletons searching for love.

It looks like there could be some pretty awkward couplings on the way in Love Island 2022.

But it appears there's going to be some obstacles in their way after Love Island host Iain Stirling appeared on Lorraine on Friday 3rd June and revealed some exciting news.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday 6th June, viewers will have the chance to vote for which islanders they want to see paired together in the first coupling-up of the season, which the islanders typically have the power to choose.

"I'm coming at you right now with a big fat exclusive! We're mixing things up this year, can I tell ya?" Iain explained. "This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl."

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling Getty Images

Fans have until Saturday (4th June) to vote for who they want to see coupled up. The deadline for votes is 9am.

Viewers can place their votes on the Love Island app, which is available to download from the app store. "It's a fantastic poll where you get to decide who's getting coupled up with who!" Iain added. "I feel like the viewers at home, yeah you get to look at all the Islanders and get a vibe and see who you think suits to who... or maybe who isn't suited to who, and put them together and watch the fireworks fly!" The show's official Twitter account confirmed the exciting news with a tweet.

ITV announced the full line-up for Love Island 2022 earlier this week.

From microbiologist Dami Hope to waitress Indiyah Polack and masters student Liam Llewellyn, singletons from all sorts of professions will be heading into the new luxury villa.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, international real estate agent Andrew Le Page and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti have joined this year’s cast, while Tasha Ghouri – the show's first ever deaf contestant – and footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen are also among those flying into Mallorca in search of love.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.