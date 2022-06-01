The comedian, who also narrates ITV2's Love Island, has hosted Celebability since 2017, with Stirling challenging contestants to go up against celebrities with unusual skills for the chance to win cash prizes.

Celebability host Iain Stirling has teased the guest line-up for the ITV2 gameshow's upcoming season – and it looks as though a reunion with a few Love Island stars is on the cards this year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Stirling said that a few original contestants from the ITV2 dating show will be stopping by Celebability for season 6.

"We've got some really fun celebrities. We've obviously got like a bunch of Love Islanders because the show is on after Love Island so there's a few Love Island OGs that you'd be like, 'Oh yeah, do you remember them?' and you get to see them again."

He added that I'm A Celebrity contestant Naughty Boy will also be appearing on the show this year. "We've got Naughty Boy who's worked with Beyonce and now me. He was actually one of the nicest people I've ever met. He had a broach on that I really liked and I said to him, 'I like your broach,' and he just gave me it! Proper lovely bloke. "

He continued: "I always like having Love Island OGs on, like original Love Islanders, because I never really meet them so it's quite nice to meet them a few years later once the dust is settled, it's always a bit of fun."

Those also appearing on the show this year include Seann Walsh, Rachel Riley, MIC's Sam Thompson, Megan McKenna, Melvin Odoom, Rickie Haywood-Williams, The Vivienne and Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden.

Celebability begins on Thursday 16th June 10pm on ITV2, while Love Island begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm.